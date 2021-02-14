 Skip to main content
Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Lakeside

Feb. 16: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lakeside QRU Community Hall, 201 Bills Road.

Marion

Feb. 25: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane.

Missoula

Feb. 17: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.

Feb. 19: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.

Feb. 22: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 1756 South 10th St. W.

Feb. 25: 1-6 p.m., Holy Spirit Parish, 130 S. Sixth St. E.

Feb. 26: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., University of Montana The James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive.

Stevensville

Feb. 26: Noon–6 p.m., United Methodist Church at Stevensville LDS Church, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road.

