Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Bigfork
Feb. 2: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 8559 Highway 35.
Kalispell
Feb. 5: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Homewood Suites, 195 Hutton Ranch Road.
Feb. 10: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 First Ave. E.
St. Ignatius
Feb. 2: Noon-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main and Highway 93.
Libby
Feb. 11: Noon-5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 W. Second St.
Bonner
Feb. 15: 1-6 p.m., Potomac Greenough Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road.
Missoula
Feb. 3: 12:30-6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont.
Feb. 10: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., University of Montana The James E Todd Center.
Seeley Lake
Feb. 10: Noon-5:30 p.m., Seeley-Swan High School, 456 Locust Lane.
Hamilton
Feb. 12: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.