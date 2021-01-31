 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

{{featured_button_text}}
nonprofit non-profit stockimage

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Bigfork

Feb. 2: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 8559 Highway 35.

Kalispell

Feb. 5: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Homewood Suites, 195 Hutton Ranch Road.

Feb. 10: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 First Ave. E.

St. Ignatius

Feb. 2: Noon-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main and Highway 93.

Libby

Feb. 11: Noon-5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 W. Second St.

Bonner

Feb. 15: 1-6 p.m., Potomac Greenough Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road.

Missoula

Feb. 3: 12:30-6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont.

Feb. 10: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., University of Montana The James E Todd Center.

Seeley Lake

Feb. 10: Noon-5:30 p.m., Seeley-Swan High School, 456 Locust Lane.

Hamilton

Feb. 12: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News