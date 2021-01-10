 Skip to main content
Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Bigfork

Jan. 26: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 195 Coverdell.

Jan. 28: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 750 Electric Ave.

Kalispell

Jan. 18: 1-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 400 W. California St.

Jan. 20: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Offices, 650 Wolfpack Way.

Jan. 27: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Highway 93 S.

Whitefish

Jan. 21: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., The Wave, 1250 Baker Ave.

Jan. 29: noon-5:30 p.m., Olney-Bissell School, 5955 Farm to Market Road.

Polson

Jan. 13: noon-4:30 p.m., Kwa Taq Nuk Resort, 49708 U.S. Highway 93.

Jan. 19: noon-5 p.m., United Methodist Church, United Methodist Church, 301 16th Ave. East.

Ronan

Jan. 29: 1-6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Street and Fourth Ave. E.

Condon

Jan. 20: 1-6 p.m., Swan Valley Community Hall, Glacier Creek Road.

Missoula

Jan. 13: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., University of Montana The James E Todd Center.

Jan. 14: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2401 N. Reserve St.

Jan. 15: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Charter College, 1930 Brooks St.

Jan. 19: noon-4:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St.

Jan. 25: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.

Jan. 26: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., University of Montana The James E Todd Center,

Jan. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.

Jan. 28: noon-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Missoula Public Library, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.

Darby

Jan. 18: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Darby High School, 209 School Drive.

Florence

Jan. 25: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Florence-Carlton Community Church, 20075 Old Highway 93.

Victor

Jan. 22: 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, Fifth and A Street.

