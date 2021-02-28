 Skip to main content
Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Missoula

March 1: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosspoint Community Church, 7500 Mullan Road.

March 5: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel, 100 Madison St.

March 11: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Discovery Alliance Church, 2630 Connery Way; Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6-7.

Hamilton

March 12: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.

