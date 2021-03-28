Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drive opportunities

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Whitefish
April 2: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Olney-Bissell School, 5955 Farm to Market Road.
St. Ignatius
April 6: Noon-6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main and Highway 93.
Missoula
April 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., University of Montana The James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive. 1-6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont.
April 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Consumer Direct Care Network Blood Drive at Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St.
April 12: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.
April 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Blood Drive at Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.
Hamilton
April 9: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.
Stevensville
April 5: 1-6 p.m., Stevensville Fire Department, 150 Kinsman Drive.