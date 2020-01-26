The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. Currently the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Bigfork
Jan. 28: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 195 Coverdell.
Kalispell
Jan. 29: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Highway 93 S.
Jan. 30: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Offices, 650 Wolfpack Way.
Jan. 31: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 First Ave. E.
Feb. 10: Noon-5:30 p.m., Hope Church, 436 Birch Grove.
Feb. 14: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Communities, 185 Crestline Ave.
Superior
Feb. 13: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Superior High School Multi Purpose Room, 410 Arizona.
Missoula
Jan. 28: 1-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main; 1- 6 p.m., The Bicycle Hangar, 1801 Brooks Suite B.
Jan. 29: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Aerial Fire Depot, 5765 W. Broadway.
Jan. 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula City Offices, 435 Ryman.
Jan. 31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive.
Feb. 11: Noon-5 p.m., Partnership Health Center, 401 W. Railroad St.
Feb. 12: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., University of Montana Continuing Ed Building, The University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive.
Hamilton
Jan. 30: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Marcus Daly Hospital, 1200 Westwood Drive.
Feb. 11: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.