Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drives

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Kalispell
June 23: Noon-6 p.m., TroyStrong, 126 N. Meridian
Marion
June 24: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane.
Polson
June 29: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 209 Ridgewater Drive.
June 30: 11 a.m.-4:15 p.m., St Joseph Medical Center, 6 13th Ave. E.
Missoula
June 24: Noon-6:30 p.m., TroyStrong Blood Drive at Missoula Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.
June 28: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.
June 30: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.
Victor
June 28: 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 803 Fifth Ave.