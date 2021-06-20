 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drives
0 Comments

Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Kalispell

June 23: Noon-6 p.m., TroyStrong, 126 N. Meridian

Marion

June 24: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane.

Polson

June 29: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 209 Ridgewater Drive.

June 30: 11 a.m.-4:15 p.m., St Joseph Medical Center, 6 13th Ave. E.

Missoula

June 24: Noon-6:30 p.m., TroyStrong Blood Drive at Missoula Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.

June 28: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.

June 30: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.

Victor

June 28: 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 803 Fifth Ave.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News