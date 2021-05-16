Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drives

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Bigfork
May 26: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 195 Coverdell.
June 4: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 750 Electric Ave.
Kalispell
May 17: 1-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 400 W. California St.
May 19: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Hwy 93 S.
May 27: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service offices, 650 Wolfpack Way.
June 7: Noon-5 p.m., Family Life Christian Church, 1075 Foys Lake Road.
June 11: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 First Ave. E.
West Glacier
June 9: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters, 162 Mather Drive.
Whitefish
May 20: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., The Wave, 1250 Baker Ave.
Drummond
May 17: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Drummond High School, 108 Edwards St.
Ronan
May 21: 1-6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Street and Fourth Avenue East.
St. Ignatius
June 8: Noon-6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main and Highway 93.
Missoula
May 24: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.
May 26: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.
June 2: 1-6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont.
June 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Vemco, Inc., 201 N. Russell St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Patrick Hospital Blood Drive at the American Red Cross, 2401 N. Reserve St.
June 7: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Discovery Alliance Church, 2630 Connery Way.
June 9: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.
June 11: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.
Corvallis
May 27: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 957 Eastside Highway.
Hamilton
June 4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.
June 8: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.
Stevensville
May 21: Noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church at Stevensville LDS Church, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road.
June 1: 1-6 p.m., Stevensville Fire Department, 150 Kinsman Drive.
Plains
May 19: Noon-5 p.m., Plains VFW Hall, 201 W. Lynch.