 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drives
0 comments

Nonprofit: Upcoming blood drives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Bigfork

May 26: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 195 Coverdell.

June 4: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 750 Electric Ave.

Kalispell

May 17: 1-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 400 W. California St.

May 19: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Hwy 93 S.

May 27: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service offices, 650 Wolfpack Way.

June 7: Noon-5 p.m., Family Life Christian Church, 1075 Foys Lake Road.

June 11: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 First Ave. E.

West Glacier

June 9: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters, 162 Mather Drive.

Whitefish

May 20: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., The Wave, 1250 Baker Ave.

Drummond

May 17: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Drummond High School, 108 Edwards St.

Ronan

May 21: 1-6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Street and Fourth Avenue East.

St. Ignatius

June 8: Noon-6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main and Highway 93.

Missoula

May 24: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.

May 26: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.

June 2: 1-6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont.

June 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Vemco, Inc., 201 N. Russell St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Patrick Hospital Blood Drive at the American Red Cross, 2401 N. Reserve St.

June 7: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Discovery Alliance Church, 2630 Connery Way.

June 9: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.

June 11: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.

Corvallis

May 27: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 957 Eastside Highway.

Hamilton

June 4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.

June 8: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.

Stevensville

May 21: Noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church at Stevensville LDS Church, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road.

June 1: 1-6 p.m., Stevensville Fire Department, 150 Kinsman Drive.

Plains

May 19: Noon-5 p.m., Plains VFW Hall, 201 W. Lynch.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News