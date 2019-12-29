The Missoula Veterans Court annual free training will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, from 8:15 to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5:15 to 8:45 p.m. in Room 101 of the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
Those interested in learning about how to volunteer as a mentor for a Veterans Court participant or anyone who would like to learn more about Missoula Veterans Court is welcome.
Registration not required but RSVP is encouraged. Call 258-4778 or email tdouglas@mt.gov.
An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course is being offered on Friday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at St. Patrick Hospital, Conference Room 1, 500 W. Broadway. There are no tests or exams to be completed. The course is sponsored by AARP and the cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Call 543-7184 to register.
Community Medical Center is hosting its annual health fair from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Cancer Center, 2837 Fort Missoula Rd.
Lab screenings include general health screen ($20); complete blood count, cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, chemistry panel, TSH; lipid and glucose ($10): cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, glucose; Vitamin D ($20). A 12 hour fast prior to the lab draw is required. You may take medications as normal and only drink water.
There will also be education information on high risk breast cancer, balance testing, cardiology, aging and disability, wound care, hyperbaric therapy, nutrition, dermatology, cancer screenings and body mass index.
For questions or more information, call 327-3911.