As part of Bunks Across America, a national event, the local Missoula Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be building beds for underprivileged kids in the Missoula area on June 15.
The national organization's goal is to unite the nation to break a Guinness Book World Record and do good simultaneously. With over 100 chapters participating across the country, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is going to attempt to build 2,500 bunk beds (or 5,000 beds).
On a local level, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hoping to have volunteers join in the event.
If you are interested in volunteering, email chris.lunde@shpbeds.org. For more information, visit shpbeds.org/bunks-across-america.