Polson High School

Graduates
Joseph Agliano, Brayleighna Aldrich, Violet Anderson, Elizabeth Ayers, Kedrick Baker, Cameron Ball, Hayden Bennett, Zane Benson, Cole Bick, Hailey Bissegger, Elisabeth Bjorge, Damon Bliler, Keegan Brackey, Shaeley Brown, Jarod Calley, Cali Cannon, David Castillo, Gator Cheff; Dakota Chinnock; Nicholas Cleveland, Garrett Croft, Hailee Crumley, Tabitha Curry, Erich Dale, Dugan Davis, Adeline Day, Devin Day, Colby Devlin, Johna Dhuyvetter, Megan Dolence, Elijah Edmo, Kendal Forman-Webster, Trystan Garcia, Grace Garcia-Quinones, Elijah Goodbird, Gunner Grisak, Amber Hanneman, Reed Harbin, Madilyn Hasse, Shannen Helm, Kasen Heninger, Daizey Hewankorn, Zachary Hoxie, Casady Hubbard, Haden Jaeger, Spring Johnston, Bo Kelley, Trey Kelley, Summer Kovarik, Seth Lake, Kaitlynn Lamphere, Connor Lanier, Anton Lefthand, Corbyn Lund, Julie Magoon, Juliana Marengo, Reagan McDermott, Joseph McDonald, Mesa McKee, Gabriel Mergenthaler, Cody Merritt, Alexandria Miller, Thatcher Mullan, Jose Muniz, Shayla Olson, Tayler Owens, Lena Pawlowski, Zachary Peck, Daniel Pepion, Hailie Perdue, Autumn Piper, Micaela Redwine, Andrew Reed, Gwenevere Reese, Julia Reiners, Alexia Rockholt, Marlyn Rodriguez, Alexia Rodrique-Kienitz, Gracie Rouse, Josie Salois, Andrew Salomon, Samuel Salomon, Trevor Sanderson, Trevor Schultz, Gwen Seeley, Brian Siemens, Ajalin Simshaw, Kenton Sisler, Bridger Smith, Davis Smith, Halie Smith, Kodey Solomon, Larz Sorrell, SMXE (Harley) Sorrell, Trevor Sorrell, Meghan Speckert, Bella Spencer, William Spotted Eagle, Isaac Stene, Owen Targerson, Misty Tenas, Halli Tyler, Kaleb Unger, McKenna Walker, Ryker Wenderoth, Kadence Whitworth, Esmé Yarbrough, Joshua Young, Sharmaine Zempel
Scholarships and awards
Violet Anderson: Erik and Stephanie Anderson, parents. University of Montana Presidential Scholarship; University of Montana School of Theater & Dance-Moore & Cardell Scholarship; Rocky Mountain Twist/JORE Community Scholarship; Miss Montana Outstanding Teen Scholarship; Polson PEO Chapter AI Memorial Scholarship; Peggy Unrau Scholarship.
Elizabeth Ayers: David and Christine Ayers, parents. Montana TRIO Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Gold Scholarship; Mission Valley Elks Lodge #1695 Scholarship; Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship.
Cole Bick: Dave and Mona Bick, parents. Mars & Verna Rolfson Scholarship; Peggy Unrau Scholarship.
Elisabeth Bjorge: Marvin and Laura Bjorge, parents. Crown College Dean’s Scholarship, Genesis Grant, Christian & Missionary Alliance Scholarship and Crabtree Memorial Scholarship; Montana TRIO Scholarship.
Shaeley Brown: David and Stephanie Brown, parents. Mars & Verna Rolfson Scholarship; Peggy Unrau Scholarship.
Cali Cannon: Chris Cannon and Shannon Bojorquez, parents. Dickinson State Golf Scholarship.
Garrett Croft: Shelley Croft and the late Tony Croft, parents. Flathead Valley Community College Jerome & Rebecca Broussard Scholarship; Mars & Verna Rolfson Scholarship; Peggy Unrau Scholarship.
Johna Dhuyvetter: Robert and Karen Dhuyvetter, parents. Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation J. V. Holman Memorial Scholarship; Lewis-Clark State College Provost Scholarship; Polson Kiwanis-Key Club Scholarship; George & Florence Clarkson Scholarship.
Shannon Helm: Erik and Andrea Helm, parents. Flathead Valley Community College NW Attendance Area Scholarship.
Zachary Hoxie: Clint and Becky Hoxie, parents. Montana University System STEM Scholarship; George & Faye Harris Scholarship.
Bo Kelley: Randy and Tammy Kelley, parents. Montana Tech Marcus Daly Silver Award; Whiting Petroleum Corporation Scholarship.
Trey Kelley: John and Tambrely Kelley, parents. Northwest Nazarene University Dean’s Scholarship and University Access Grant; Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship; Montana State Golf Association Scholarship; Polson Golf Association Father’s Day Golf Scholarship; George & Faye Harris Scholarship.
Summer Kovarik: Curtis Kovarik and Christine Johnson, parents. Linfield College Literature Essay Scholarship, Trustee Scholarship and Music Participation Award; Linfield First Scholarship; Linfield College Grant; George & Faye Harris Scholarship.
Seth Lake: David and Lorrie Lake, parents. Northern Arizona University Gold Founders Scholarship.
Connor Lanier: Catherine Lanier, parent. Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation Class of 1959 Scholarship; Bertram & Alta Hochmark Scholarship.
Reagan McDermott: William and Roxena McDermott, parents. Youth SERVE Montana Scholarship; Rocky Mountain Twist/JORE Community Scholarship; Rocky Mountain Twist/JORE Employee Child Scholarship; Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship.
Joseph McDonald: Robert and Caroline McDonald, parents. Polson VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship; District and State VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarships; 5th Place- National VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship; Mission Valley Elks Lodge #1695 Scholarship; Stanford University Scholarship.
Mesa McKee: James and Spring McKee, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Polson Rotary Scholarship; Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation George Mahoney Memorial Scholarship; Lake County 4-H Scholarship; Mission Valley Elks Lodge #1695 Scholarship; PEO Star Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship; Polson PEO Chapter AI Memorial Scholarship; Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship; Peggy Unrau Scholarship.
Gabriel Mergenthaler: Brande and Heather Mergenthaler, parents. Montana University System STEM Scholarship.
Tayler Owens: Tye and Melanie Owens, parents. Polson VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship; Taylor University Academic Scholarship.
Julia Reiners: Michael Reiners and Jackie Ladner, parents. Fried Pickle Friday Merit Scholarship.
Josie Salois: Charles and Jennifer Salois, parents. Reach Higher Montana Scholarship; Youth SERVE Montana Scholarship; Montana Advantage Scholarship; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship; Bertram & Alta Hochmark Scholarship; Polson PEO Chapter AI Memorial Scholarship; Polson Kiwanis-Key Club Scholarship; Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship; Peggy Unrau Scholarship.
Trevor Schultz: Jon and Kelly Schultz, parents. Grand Canyon University Faculty Scholarship.
Gwen Seeley: Matthew and Tana Seeley, parents. Mission Valley Elks Lodge #1695 Scholarship; Montana State Elks Association Most Valuable Student Scholarship; Polson Rotary Scholarship; Bertram & Alta Hochmark Scholarship; University of Vermont Presidential Scholarship; University of Vermont Academic Award; Peggy Unrau Scholarship; George & Faye Harris Scholarship.
Ajalin Simshaw: Doane and Judy Simshaw, parents. Polson Rotary Scholarship; Elks Legacy Scholarship; R. F. Chadwick Foundation Scholarship; Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation Jessie Clemans Memorial Scholarship; Grand Valley State University Award for Excellence; Mars & Verna Rolfson Scholarship; Peggy Unrau Scholarship.
Kenton Sisler: Matthew and Julie Sisler, parents. Mission Valley Elks Lodge #1695 Scholarship.
Bridger Smith: Amanda Smith and Bill Smith, parents. Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation Montecahto Club Scholarship; Mars & Verna Rolfson Scholarship.
Davis Smith: Ric Smith and Sarah Beck, parents. Bertram & Alta Hochmark Scholarship; Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship; George & Faye Harris Scholarship.
Halie Smith: Allen and Mandi Smith, parents. Polson Rotary Scholarship; MSU Premier Scholarship; George & Florence Clarkson Scholarship.
Bella Spencer: Jeremiah Spencer and Erin Rumelhart, parents. Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship.
Misty Tenas: Timothy and Sandra Tenas, parents. Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship.
Halli Tyler: Lowell and Cathie Tyler, parents. George & Florence Clarkson Scholarship.
Kaleb Unger: David Unger and Candis Harrop, parents. Northwest Nazarene University Wesley Academic Scholarship and Access Grant; George & Florence Clarkson Scholarship.
Esmé Yarbrough: Jesse and Raina Yarbrough, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Reach Higher Montana Sticker Scholarship; Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation Merle Anderson Memorial Scholarship; Polson Golf Association Father’s Day Golf Scholarship; Harold and Doreen Alexander Memorial Scholarship; Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship; George & Faye Harris Scholarship.
Sharmaine Zempel: Christopher and Michelle Zempel, parents. Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship.
Top seniors
Mesa McKee
Parents: James and Spring McKee
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honors Tuition Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Scholarship; Elks Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship; PEO STAR Scholarship; Polson Rotary Scholarship.
Future: "I will attend Montana State University Honors College to earn a degree in Global Studies and a minor in Spanish Language."
Josie Salois
Parents: Jennifer and Charles Salois
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: 2020 Reach Higher Montana Scholarship; Montana Advantage; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Youth Serve Montana Scholarship.
Future: 'I will attend Carroll College and participate in their Honors Program to earn a degree and anthrozoology."
Information provided by Polson High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.
