Sharmaine Zempel: Christopher and Michelle Zempel, parents. Dorris D. Harbert Scholarship.

Top seniors

Mesa McKee

Parents: James and Spring McKee

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honors Tuition Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Scholarship; Elks Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship; PEO STAR Scholarship; Polson Rotary Scholarship.

Future: "I will attend Montana State University Honors College to earn a degree in Global Studies and a minor in Spanish Language."

Josie Salois

Parents: Jennifer and Charles Salois

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: 2020 Reach Higher Montana Scholarship; Montana Advantage; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship; Youth Serve Montana Scholarship.

Future: 'I will attend Carroll College and participate in their Honors Program to earn a degree and anthrozoology."

Information provided by Polson High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.

