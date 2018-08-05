A pregnant mother is in need of $55 to purchase an O2 sensor for her vehicle to safely transport her two year old and commute to work. If you can help, please contact Tara at 830-5786.
***
An elderly woman is looking for a laptop to write stories. It does not need to be able to connect to the Internet. Please contact Laura Curry, case manager at Partners In Home Care, 327-3771.
***
A disabled woman living alone is interested in playing tennis again for exercise and enjoyment. She is in search of a Wii gaming unit with a tennis game. If you have one that is not being used, please consider donating it. If you can help, please call Cory at Partners in Home Care, 327-3631.
***
An elderly woman living alone with her elderly dog is in need of a mop, bucket and cleaning supplies. She is on a fixed budget and cannot afford proper cleaning supplies. If you are able to help, please call Cory at Partners in Home Care, 327-3631.