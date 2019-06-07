Graduates
Anton Atwin, Aislyn Baker, Noah Bettencourt, Rhiley Big Beaver, Aaron Bigby, Alexis Billedeaux, Aidan Birdinground, Isaak Brown, Otto Brueckmann, Shakira Burrafato, Tremayne Bush, Aliyah Callicutt-Huitt, Anthony Camel, Samuel Cates, Rakeena Caye, Emilee Cheff, Noah Cheff, Ethan Christopher, William Coe, Emilie Corley, Precious David, Corbin Davis, Michelle Davis, Keandru Devereaux-Trahan, Diana Diaz, Dallas Durheim, Randall Finley Jr., Martin Frisk, Daleray Frost, Alexandrea Ground, Riley Hockema, Kara Holmlund, Tyler Joachim, Michael Koehler, Maggie Lund, Cheyenne Jean Lytle, Justin Mays, Kane McAllister, Matson McClure, Brandon Moran, Logan Morigeau, Hannah Moss, Amanda Nelson, Corina Normandeau, Billy Palmer, Tori Palmer, Nicolas Peterson, Darius Ramsey, Sacorra Reum, Daunte Richard, Erik Rodda, Jamison Romero, Persephone Sandoval, Rose Marie Santos, Alexus Stainbrook, Terrell Stump, Hailey Tallmadge, Austin Taylor, Leniece Trahan, Levi Trahan, Tiana Ulutoa, Zane Walchuk, Aurrora Watkins, Ridge Whiting, Dylan Wilson, Kelsey Wolf, Kyle Wolfe, Thomas Yellow Bird
Top Seniors
Kara Holmlund
Parents: Heather and Jesse Gray and Andy Holmlund
GPA: 4.038
Scholarships, awards: Rocky Mountain College Presidential Scholarship and Athletic Leadership; K. William Harvey Scholarship; Ebba Webb Scholarship; Muralt's Scholarship; Valley Bank Scholarship.
Future: study biology at Rocky Mountain College.
Aurrora Watkins
Parents: Michael and Tifanni Watkins
GPA: 3.979
Scholarships, awards: Horatio Alger Scholarship; Ebba Webb Scholarship; Montana State University-Billings Yellowjacket Excellence.
Future: theatre education.
Information provided by Ronan High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.