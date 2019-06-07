Graduates
Brian Atwell, Lauryn Barnes, Raylee Black, Michael Bracha, Braxson Crum, Jenna Harnisch-Colby, Madison Hinchey, Chance Johnson, Shawn Mackie-Wendel, Bridger McDonald, Lily Mercer, Ashley Miller, Autumn Morse, Kyle Peltier, Olivia Reinitz, Tanisha Rhoades, Chloe Robbins, Logan Robinson, Cecilia Ruppert, Nathan Samuli, Hunter Shelmerdine, Gunner Sloan, Hunter Sokoloski, Amanda Thomas, Jory Towe, Jared Townsend, Michael Turner, James Webb, Nicole Williams
Scholarships and awards
Lauryn Barnes: Chris Barnes and Kendee Barnes, parents. Academic All-State Award; Missoula Electric Cooperative Scholarship-$1,000; Montana State University-Northern Gold Level Scholars Award-$4,000/four years; National Honor Society; Pryde G. Skinner Endowed Scholarship-$1,000.
Michael Bracha: Susan Bracha, Thomas and Annette Bracha, parents. Providence Athletic Scholarship.
Chance Johnson: Todd and Twyla Johnson, parents. Academic All-State Award; All-Conference Award Basketball; All-Conference Award Track and Field; National Honor Society; Timber Products Manufacturers Association Scholarship-$500/1 year; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award- $2,500.
Lily Mercer: John Mercer and Colleen Harrington, parents. Academic All-State Award; All-Conference Award; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/four years.
Ashley Miller: Joseph and Jodie Miller, parents. Academic All-State Awards; All-Conference First Team Basketball; All-Conference First Team Volleyball; All-Conference Track and Field; All-State Volleyball; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$3,000; Varsity Letter Award Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball.
Autumn Morse: Ted and Christie Morse, parents. ACE Award; All-Conference First Team Basketball; All-Conference Track and Field; All-Conference First Team Volleyball; Masonic Lodge Scholarship-$1,000; Most Inspiring Student Award 2018; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$1,500; University of Montana Back on Track Scholarship-$3,000; Varsity Letter Award Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball.
Kyle Peltier: Larry Peltier, parent. Alpine Artisans Fine Arts Scholarship; Grizzly Claw Book Scholarship.
Hunter Shelmerdine: Phil and Megan Shelmerdine, parents. Academic All-State Football Basketball; Academic All-State Football; Academic All-State Track and Field; All-Conference Selection in Track and Field; All-State Selection in Track and Field; KPAX Student of the Week; Missoula Electric Cooperative Scholarship-$1,000; Montana State University Asbjornson University Award $2,500; National Honor Society; President’s Education Award.
Jory Towe: Larry and Shelley Towe, parents. Academic All-State Awards; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$3,000.
Michael Turner: Michael and Dena Turner, parents. Academic All-State; All-Conference Basketball; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$4,000/four years.
Nicole Williams: Charlie and Shanon Hahn, parents. Academic All-State; Blackfoot Communications Scholarship-$1,500; Carroll College Forensics Scholarship-$1,500; Carroll College Montana Advantage Award-$2,000; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship-$72,000/four years; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award; Most Inspiring Student Award; National Honor Society; National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Aspirations in Computing Award $1,000.
Top seniors
Ashley Miller
Parents: Joseph and Jodie Miller
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Academic Achievement Award.
Future: nursing.
Hunter Shelmerdine
Parents: Phil and Megan Shelmerdine
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Missoula Electric Cooperative Schoalrship; Asbjornson University Scholarship.
Future: study chemical engineering at Montana State University.
Information provided by Seeley-Swan High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.