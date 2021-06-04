 Skip to main content
Seeley Swan High School
Seeley Swan High School

Graduates

*denotes 4.0

Edward Aldeen, Hunter Carpenter, Aspen Conley, William Hawkins, Bethany Hoag*, Jordan Johnson*, Stephan Jorgensen, Trinity Koch, Klaire Kovatch*, Eric Lorentz, Rose Mercer, Kinley Moore, Quinlan Ream, Garrett Saalfeld, Beau Sloan, Cody Stevenson, Kess Victor, Rialee White, Corene Wilkey

Scholarships and awards

Bethany Hoag: Tim and Kelly Hoag, parents. Blackfoot Communications Scholarship-$1,000.

Klaire Kovatch: Kalvin and Karen Kovatch, parents. Blackfoot Communications Scholarship-$1,000.

Rose M. Mercer: John K. Mercer and Colleen Harrington, parents. Academic All-State Basketball (2 years); Academic All-State Track and Field; National Honor Society; National Society of High School Scholars; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $2,500. 

Cody Stevenson: Brandon and Aimee Stevenson, parents. Grizzly Claw Scholarship-$1,000.

Kess Victor: Mark Victor and Kerry Duff, parents. Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship-$1,000.

Top Seniors

Bethany Hoag

Parents: Tim and Kelly Hoag

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Blackfoot Communications Scholarship.

Jordan Johnson

Klaire Kovatch

Parents: Kalvin and Karen Kovatch

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Blackfoot Communications Scholarship.

Information provided by Seeley-Swan High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

