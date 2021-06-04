Graduates
*denotes 4.0
Edward Aldeen, Hunter Carpenter, Aspen Conley, William Hawkins, Bethany Hoag*, Jordan Johnson*, Stephan Jorgensen, Trinity Koch, Klaire Kovatch*, Eric Lorentz, Rose Mercer, Kinley Moore, Quinlan Ream, Garrett Saalfeld, Beau Sloan, Cody Stevenson, Kess Victor, Rialee White, Corene Wilkey
Scholarships and awards
Bethany Hoag: Tim and Kelly Hoag, parents. Blackfoot Communications Scholarship-$1,000.
Klaire Kovatch: Kalvin and Karen Kovatch, parents. Blackfoot Communications Scholarship-$1,000.
Rose M. Mercer: John K. Mercer and Colleen Harrington, parents. Academic All-State Basketball (2 years); Academic All-State Track and Field; National Honor Society; National Society of High School Scholars; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $2,500.
Cody Stevenson: Brandon and Aimee Stevenson, parents. Grizzly Claw Scholarship-$1,000.
Kess Victor: Mark Victor and Kerry Duff, parents. Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship-$1,000.
Top Seniors
Bethany Hoag
Parents: Tim and Kelly Hoag
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Blackfoot Communications Scholarship.
Jordan Johnson
Klaire Kovatch
Parents: Kalvin and Karen Kovatch
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Blackfoot Communications Scholarship.
Information provided by Seeley-Swan High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.