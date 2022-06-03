Seeley Swan High School

Graduates

* denotes 4.0

Sally Aldeen, Tamra Andell, William Batchelder, Halee Baumgartner, Hunter Coyle, Aspen Derry*, Chase Haines, Brice Hawkinson, Cierra Hinchey, Quincy Homen, Jesse Horner, Jason James, Alexyss Linke, Crystal Lopez, Trista Mackie-Wendel, Sariah Maughan, Tegan Mauldin*, Rowan McClure, Walker McDonald, Oskar Murphy, Robert Pearson, Parker Radford, Seth Richardson, Dillon Rixey, Sawyer Shelmerdine, Jordan Silvera, Sara Stevenson, Tyren Stidham, Cyrus White

Scholarships and awards

Aspen Derry: Richard and Felicity Derry, parents. Blackfoot Communications Scholarship-$1,500/1 year; MacLean Family Award – Writing; Montana Electric Cooperative Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing (2 years).

Chase Haines: Michael and virginia Haines, parents. Alpine Artisans Senior Scholarship $1,000/1 year; Loving Hearts Shcolarship $500/1 year; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/2 years.

Tegan Maulden: Chris and Jama Maulden, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Golf (2 years); All-Conference Basketball 2nd Team, All-Conference Golf (2 years); Blackfoot Communication Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship-$92,000/4 years; Carroll College Women’s JV Basketball Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Job Service Employers’ Council Back on Track Scholarship-$3,000/1 year; National Honor Society; Prep Athlete of the Week, Foundation for Community Health Scholarship, Loving Hearts Scholarship.

Walker McDonald: John and Penny McDonald, parents. Academic All-State Basketball (4 years); Academic All-State Football (4 years); Academic All-State Track and Field (4 years); All-State Football Defensive End/Punter (2 years); Blackfoot Communications Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Loving Hearts Scholarship-$500/1 year; Montana Electric Cooperative Scholarship; Montana Youth Serve Scholarship-$1,200/1 year; National Honor Society; Seeley Lake Rural Fire District, Ron & Debbie Ogden Memorial Scholarship-$500/1 year; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$2,000/1 year; University of Montana Track and Field Scholarship-$10,000/4 years.

Jordan Silvera: Jennifer Silvera Lindemer and Steve Lindemer, parents. Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) Surviving Children Scholarship-$2,000/4 years; Electronic Security Association (ESA) Youth Scholarship; Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Scholarship-$1,298; Federal Resources Warrior’s Legacy Scholarship-$5,000/4 years; First Responders Children’s Foundation Scholarship-$6,250/1 year.

Top Seniors

Aspen Derry

Parents: Felicity and Richard Derry

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Montana State's Premier Scholarship, MEC Scholarship, Blackfoot Scholarship

Future: Computer science

Tegan Mauldin

Parents: Chris and Jama Mauldin

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Salutatorian, Back On Track Scholarship, Blackfoot Communications Scholarship, Foundation for Community Health High School Healthcare Scholarship, Loving Hearts Scholarship, Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship, Carroll JV Women’s Basketball, Academic All-State (Golf 2019, 2021,2022; Basketball 2021, 2022), All-Conference Golf 2019, 2021, 2nd Team All-Conference Basketball 2022, Honor Roll, National Honors Society

Future: Health Sciences

Information provided by Seeley-Swan High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0