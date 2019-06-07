Graduates
Levi Alec Jr., Carissa Alcala, Tyler Allen, Nicholas Alley-Pugh, Zachriah Amelse, Alyssa Anderson, Sage Anderson, Cory Austin, Skylar Babcock, Lauren Badger, Leanna Badger, Aiyana Bailey, Shane Baird, Jada Barham, Brent Basolo, Justin Boehm, Olivia Boehm, Cody Boland, Lauren Booth, Jacob Borgen, Caroline Bowler, Christian Bowman, Amanda Boyce, Eliana Boylan, Aubrianne Bradford, Madeline Braun, Marissa Breum, Jordan Brimacomb Adams, Christopher Brodie, Haleigh Brown, Kristoffer Brown, Brendon Buchanan, Caine Buckingham, Samuel Bucy, Kelorae Bullchild, Brittany Burman, Andrew Burns, Malli Byington, Abigail Caldwell, Jaylene Carrera, Brock Cantrell-Field, Philomena Carrara-Ackermann, Katherine Casagrande, Dylan Chalmers, David Chambers, Oliver Chinn, Isabella Christensen, Sophia Clark, Stephen Clement, Hailey Collins, Jack Colyer, Connor Combo, Alec Conwell, Jalen Cooper, Christopher Crawford, Caleb Crocker, Christopher Croft, Kaitlyn Croft, Taylor Crumley, Spencer Cuplin, Breanna Curley, Olivia Curran, Brice Curry, Cody Curtis, Connor D’Angelo, Connor Daniels, Quentin Davis, Jordyn Daw, Araya Decker, Paul Dennis, Tanner Devlin, Jace Dewalt, Elias DeWaters, Jacqsyn Dieziger, Ryan Dorsey, Camrin Doty, Karli Douglass, Olivia Earling, Austin Eaton, Reece Eckley, Zoey Elliott, Lexie Evans, Ryan Evjen, Emillie Ewing, Sabina Farr, Dylan Faust, Kaylor Feeley, Audrey Fero, Danika Firth, Starrla Fitzpatrick, Michael Fladland, Dane Fraser, Ireland Freitas, McKenna French, Mason Fuller, Emily Garden, Kobi Gibson, Patrick Gibson, Constantine Giguere, Noah Gilder, Richard Goldman, Hunter Goodman, Taya Gress, Elizabeth Gydas, Trevor Habets, Bailey Hall, Jack Hammond, Todd Hanson, Sarah Hauser, Bailey Hawk, Jace Heavy Runner, Kade Hedahl, Brittany Hellman, Antwon Henson, Adam Hettman, James Hickman, Ethan Hiett, Brendon Hill, Rhiannon Hobbs, Braden Hoke, Nathan Holzer, Kaliyah Horvath, Ella Hubbard, Hayden Hubbard, Christian Hughes, Hunter Hutchinson, Charles Irvine, Grace Jenkins, Olivia Jenkinson, Jack Johnston, Luke Joy, Jayda Justice-Daniel, Sarah Kampen, Cannon Kay, Amber Kellmer, Connor Kessler, Beau King, Billie Knowles, Maria Kouidi, Peyton Kraft, Colter Kuhnhenn, Ezekial La Fromboise, Kaytlinn Lamme, Kayla Leavell, Chloe Ledbetter, Travis Leibenguth, Brooklyn Leiby, Kathryn Lindsay, Bridger Line, Adam Lingle, Andrew Lingle, Jacob Lintner, Paul Louvar, Ryder Lucarz, William Lucas, Halie Maart, Otto MacDonald, Scott Malikie, Skyler Manalo, Breail Manlove, Maclaren Marchioni, Thomas Martin, Madison Martinez, Jillian Matosich, Shea Mayfield, Gabriel Mazur, Caroline McCormick, Amaya McDermott, Henry McDougall, Ashley McElmurry, Kerrigan McHood, Isaiah McKillop, Rian McKinnon, Kylie McKittrick, Rory McLaverty, Paityn McLean, Noah McNelis, Luke McShane, Blaise Meriwether, Abigail Metzger, Alexandria Michalsky, Gavin Mikes, Bryan Mikulski, Lawrence Miller III, Avery Milliner, Mary Minster, Sicily Moon, Benjamin Mooney, Nonoka Mori, Kegan Morris, Jadyn Moya, Meredith Murdock, Gavin Muzzana, Margaret Neaves, Katherine Nelson, Mitchell Nelson, Paigelyn Nelson, Brynlee Newton, Atreau Normandy, Alicia Norris, Maycee Nowlen, Douglas Nyberg, Laine Nyberg, Logan Oleson, ElizaGrace Olson, Tehrin Olson, Rylan Ortt, Carlos Paredes, Zoey Patton, Chanelle Paulson, Sarah Paulson, Quinn Peacock, Savanna Pedersen, Spencer Peppenger, Jack Person, Hannah Peterson, Rylee Peterson, Kody Pickens, Wyatt Ploot, Conall Powers, Julie Quackenbush, John Quindry, Reese Rahn, Erin Ramirez, Kasey Reed, Kaelyn Reynolds, Keidon Reynolds, Lamar Rhoades, Michael Rich, Samwise Rienhart, Kori Rodriguez, Livia Rogers, Dukagjin Sadiku, Aiden Sage, Madeline Sager, Emily Salyers, Dylan Sandau, Riley Sandau, Logan Sanders, Makayla Sanders, Tegan Schaper, Sara Schatz, Erin Schmidt, Mckenna Schulte, Shelby Schweyen, Samuel Severson, Kobe Sheridan, Colton Shoen, Collin Small, Kaylee Smith, Peyton Smith, Miya Snead, Sylvia Snyders, Devin Soucie, Hunter Stanley, Katherine Stayner, Parker Stevens, Preston Stevens, Callie Street, Johnathan Sunset, Olivia Suter, Jenna Swanson, Bridget Szekely, Maria Thibeau, Mccall Tipp, Ethan Violette, Aiden Watson, Madalyn Wellman, Nolan West, Ty Whalen, Bryce Wildeboer, Judah Winters Jr., Piper Wolferman, Jonathan Wolgamot, Connor Zander, Jordan Zavarelli
Scholarships and awards
Jada Barham: Patrice Halverson and Everett Barham, parents. University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor’s Historically Under-Represented Minority Non-Resident Award; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$6,000/four years.
Madeline Braun: Michael and Daphne Braun, parents. Montana Model UN Top Senior-$1,000; National Honor Society; National Merit Scholar; University of Oklahoma National Merit Scholarship-$116,000.
Malli Byington: Jonathon and Carin Byington, parents. National Honor Society; Utah State University Alumni Legacy Dean’s Scholarship-$24,000/two years; Utah State University Direct Admit Business Scholarship-$500; Utah State University Huntsman Scholarship Program-$8,000/four years.
Connor D′Angelo: Frank and Rae Lynn D′Angelo, parents. All-State Tennis; Chapman University Provost Scholarship-$100,000/four years; DECA National Qualifier; Eagle Scout; National Honor Society.
Connor Daniels: Dave and Deby Daniels, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,000.
Tanner Devlin: Christy and Lance Horner and Mike Devlin, parents. Activities Participant Award Basketball; Activities Participant Award Football.
Jace DeWalt: Marla and Jim Huggins, and Patrick DeWalt, parents. Academic All-State Football; Academic All-State Track and Field; All-Conference Cornerback 1st Team; All-Conference Wide Receiver 2nd Team; All-State Cornerback 2nd Team; All-State Honorable Mention Kick Returner; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award.
Olivia Earling: Sean and Patti Earling, parents. Rocky Mountain College Dean’s Merit Award-$44,000/four years; Rock Mountain College Women’s Track Award-$5,000.
Ryan Evjen: Mike and Gloria Evjen, parents. Dave Evans Scholarship-$500; Missoula United States Bowling Congress Scholarship-$750; Montana United States Bowling Congress Scholarship-$750.
Audrey Fero: Chad and Andrea Fero, parents. Academic All-State Soccer; Academic All-State Swimming; All-State Swimming; Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship-$76,000/four years.
Emily Garden: Timothy and Stephanie Garden, parents. Academic All-State; All-State Golf; Montana Tech University Marie Moebus Presidential Scholarship-$4,000/four years; Montana Tech University Marie Moebus Presidential Scholarship Gold Waiver $24,000/four years; Montana Tech University Ronald and Jesse Endowed Scholarship-$12,000/four years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$24,000/four years; National Honor Society.
Noah Gilder: Scott Gilder and Gretchen Donahue, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,500; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$8,000/four years; University of Montana Davidson Honors College.
Olivia Jenkinson: Darrin Jenkinson, parents. Academic All-State; Montana State DECA Champion of Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making; National Honor Society; Reed College Grant-$63,450; WTA Foundation Scholarship-$2,000.
Jack Johnston: Joe and Kory Johnston, parents. Academic All-State Golf; Academic All State Tennis; All-State Golf 1st Team; Senior Class President; Varsity Letter Award Tennis; Washington State University Cougar Award-$40,000/four years.
Kathryn Lindsay: Nathan and Shalissa Lindsay, parents. Academic WorldQuest 2nd Place Team; AFS-USA Montana Global Prep Scholarship- $5,300; Brigham Young University Russell M. Nelson Presidential Scholarship – Tuition; Kiwanis Club of Missoula-$750; Missoula Federal Credit Union Lefty Campbell Memorial Scholarship-$2,000; Stossel in the Classroom Essay Contest Finalist-$200; VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest-$250.
William Lucas: Bill and Rachel Lucas, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$4,000/four years.
Maclaren Marchioni: Lauren and Trevor Subith, and Ty Marchioni, parents. Montana State University Youth Serve Montana Scholarship-$1,000.
Caroline McCormick: Janel McCormick, parent. All-State Academic Awards; All-State Swimming Awards; National Honor Society; University of Alaska Athletic Swimming Aid-$9,750; University of Alaska Nanook Gold Scholarship-$9,420.
Kylie McKittrick: Daniel and Jamie McKittrick, parents. Academic All-State; ACE Award-$500; Missoula Federal Credit Union Scholarship-$1,000; Most Inspiring Student 2017 and 2013; National Honor Society; Student of the Month; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$8,000/four years.
Rory McLaverty: Mark McLaverty and Julie McCarthy-McLaverty, parents. Academic All-State Football; Academic All-State Wrestling; Carroll College Merit Scholarship-$24,000/four years; DECA State and National Qualifier; Dylan Steigers Most Inspirational Football Scholarship-$1,000; McLamore Foundation Burger King Scholarship-$1,000; Most Inspiring Actor; Most Outstanding Actor; National Honor Society; Rocky Track Award; Thespian Member; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$8,000/four years.
Luke McShane: Steve and Neomie McShane, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship $6,000/four years.
Sicily Moon: Nicole and Nathan Moon, parents. Briar Diggs Art Scholarship-$500; Pacific Northwest College of Art Early Application Scholarship-$4,000/four years; Pacific Northwest College of Art Columbia Scholarship-$64,000/four years.
Brynlee Newton: Lisa and Bryan Newton, parents. Cornell College Dean’s Scholarship-$110,040/four years; Cornell College High Achiever Scholarship-$8,000/four years; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship-$76,000/four years; DECA State Competition Accounting Applications 1st Place; Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship-$85,920/four years; Hamilton Relay Scholarship-$500; MJSEC “Back on Track” Scholarship- $3,000; National Honor Society.
Logan Oleson: Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$10,000/four years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Excellence; Scholar on Course-$500; University of Montana Premier Scholarship-$3,000; University of Portland Presidential Scholarship-$100,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Golf.
Savanna Pedersen: Beth Ann Chambers and James Pedersen, parents. Montana State University Hillman Scholarship-$16,000/four years; St. Catherine University Sophia Brough Scholarship-$42,000/four years.
Jack Person: Thad Person and Jackie Harris, parents. Academic All-State Boys Soccer; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship-$80,000./four years; DECA National Qualifier; National Honor Society; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship-$30,000/four years.
John Quindry: John and Tiffany Quindry, parents. Alabama State Champion Cross Country Team; All-State Athletic and Academic Award; All-State Cross Country; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship-$22,000; Cross Country Most Valuable Player; Fuel Fitness Athlete of the Week; Mountain West Most Valuable Player; National Honor Society; University of Montana Premier Scholarship-$2,500; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Indoor Track; Varsity Letter Award Outside Track.
Lamar Rhoades: Kevin and Andrea Rhoades, parents. Missoula Federal Credit Union-$1,000; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,000; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Swimming; Varsity Letter Award Track.
Madeline Sager: Scott and Julie Sager, parents. DECA Chapter Officer; DECA National Qualifier; Dominican University of California Grant-$50,000/four years; Dominican University of California Trustee Scholarship-$100,000/four years.
Dylan Sandau: Richard and Cindy Sandau, parents. Carroll College Montana Advantage Scholarship-$33,600/four years; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship-$76,000/four years; Drama Club President; Montana State University Premier Scholarship- $6,000/four years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$8,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Drama; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate.
Samuel Severson: Thomas and Barbara Severson, parents. Academic All-State Basketball Awards; Academic All-State Football Awards; All-Conference 2nd Team Football 2018; All-Conference Honorable Mention Football 2018; All-Conference Second Team Football 2017; All-State Honorable Mention Football; August Sandra Award; 2017 Football Team Captain; DECA National Competitor; DECA National Top 30%; 2017 Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$2,500; Montana State University Jack and Isabel Haynes Scholarship-$2,500.
Sylvia Snyders: Steve and Gretchen Snyders, parents. Academic All-State Soccer; Davidson Honors College Acceptance; Gonzaga University Academic Merit Scholarship-$80,000/four years; National Honor Society; Senior Class President; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/four years.
Katherine Stayner: Larry and Kristin Stayner, parents. Academic All-State Girls Soccer; Academic All-State Speech and Debate; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship-$88,000/four years; DECA National Qualifier; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship-$88,000/four years; National Honor Society; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship-$52,000; University of Portland President’s Scholarship-$100,000/four years; University of Southern California Presidential Scholarship-$114,512/four years; University of Utah Academic Excellence Scholarship-$99,600/four years; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate; Varsity Letter Award Soccer.
Preston Stevens: Jamie Hower and Jesse Stevens, parents. Anaheim Heritage Festival Gold Rating; Canadian Rockies Regional First Robotics Competition Semi-Finalist; CyberPatriot Best in State (Platinum Raring); National Denso Road Safety Engineering Competition 1st Place; Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Challenge Top 5 in Sate; Sounds of Spring Festival Gold Rating; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Robotics; Verizon App Challenge Best in State.
Jenna Swanson: Bob and Tiffani Swanson, parents. Academic All-State; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$2,000; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball.
Ethan Violette: J.P. and Angie Violette, parents. All-Conference Tennis; All-State Tennis; National Honor Society; Whitworth University Merit Award-$98,400/four years.
Top Seniors
Lauren Badger
Parents: Megan Draper and John Draper
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: National Merit Scholar; Brigham Young University Academic Scholarship; National Honor Society; AP Scholar with Distinction Award; Letter Award in Tennis and Cross Country.
Future: study mathematics or engineering at Brigham Young University
Leanna Badger
Parents: Megan Draper and John Draper
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Brigham Young University Academic Scholarship; MCTM Joan Dolan Memorial Scholarship Award; National Honor Society; AP Scholar with Distinction Award; Letter Awards in tennis and cross country; Tennis "Most Improved" Award.
Future: pursue a major in mathematics or engineering and a minor in Spanish at Brigham Young University.
Marissa Breum
Parents: Scott and Anne Breum
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; John Pohl Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Future: animal science, pre-vet.
Bella Christensen
Parents: Dave and Jenny Christensen
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Future: undecided.
Emily Garden
Parents: Timothy and Stephanie Garden
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana Tech Marie Moebus Presidential Scholarship.
Future: nursing.
Kade Hedahl
Parents: Jenn Ewan and Jason Hedahl
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Jack & Isabel Hayes Scholarship; 7th District Benevolent Fund Scholarship; Missoula Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Missoula Firefighters Benevolent Association Scholarship.
Future: film.
Olivia Jenkinson
Parent: Darrin Jenkinson
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: WTA Foundation Scholarship; Reed Grant; University of Montana Presidential Scholarship finalist; University of Montana Dean's Leadership Program.
Future: study political science at Reed College.
Cannon Kay
Parents: Chad and Rachael Kay
GPA: 4.0
Future: study mechanical engineering at BYU.
Brooklyn Leiby
Parents: Michelle and Loren Leiby
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health; Burger King McLamore.
Future: nursing.
Kate Lindsay
Parents: Nathan and Shalissa Lindsay
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Brigham Young University Russell M. Nelson Presidential Scholarship; Kiwanis Club Scholarship; Missoula Federal Credit Union Lefty Campbell Memorial Scholarship; AFS-USA Montana Global Prep Scholarship to Nepal.
Future: attend Brigham Young University.
Kylie McKittrick
Parents: Dan and Jamie McKittrick
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Most inspiring Student, 2017; Student of the Month; ACE Award; Missoula Federal Credit Union Scholarship; National Honor Society; Academic All-State; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award.
Future: attend the University of Montana; work in the health care field.
Kegan Morris
Parents: Dave and Shelley Morris
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Academic Scholarship; ROTC National Scholarship.
Future: study business finance.
Logan Oleson
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana State University Premiere Scholarship; University of Portland Presidential Scholarship.
Future: study cellular biology and neuroscience.
Wyatt Ploot
Parents: Erick and Rhonda Ploot
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Future: study pre-med and go into orthopedic or neurosurgery.
Julie Quackenbush
Parents: John and Sonya Quackenbush
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Northwest University Presidential Scholarship.
Future: study business and marketing.
Shelby Schweyen
Parents: Shannon and Brian Schweyen
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana full ride scholarship for Lady Griz Basketball.
Future: major in health and human performance; go into physical therapy school.
Sylvia Snyders
Parents: Steve and Gretchen Snyders.
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Senior Class President; National Honor Society; Academic All State Soccer, four years; Gonzaga Academic Merit Scholarship; Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Davidson Honors College - University of Montana.
Future: major in business at the University of Montana - Davidson Honors College.
Katherine Stayner
Parents: Larry and Kristin Stayner
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship; University of Portland President’s Scholarship; University of Southern California Presidential Scholarship; University of Utah Academic Excellence Scholarship; Montana State University Provost Scholarship and Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Westminster Presidential Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Premier Scholarship, P.E.O S.T.A.R. Scholarship.
Future: biology, medicine.
Information provided by Sentinel High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.