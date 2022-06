Sentinel High School

Graduates

*Denotes 4.0

Cashlyn Current Adams, Walker Adelson, Cecilia Ahrens, Brynn Allen, Keeley Allen, Grayden Anderson, Jayden Anderson, Lillie Anderson, Olivia Anderson, Tanner Anderson, David Bates, Destiny Rose Bates, Madeline Bates, Kyle Beauvais, Nicholas Beem, Tegan Bergeson-Hauerwas, Nadine Bingi, Zechariah Boggs, Daniel Bokovoy, Brenner Boylan, Elise Brinkman, Caleb Brunkhart, Thien Bull, Cosette Burrese*, Edward Buzzard II, Mason Byington*, Alejandro Cabrera, Janice Cambra, Alexandra Carlson, Miranda Castro, Joseph Ceccacci, Rusakiza Chaliwa, Connor Chalmers, Raia Chase, Sara Chatriand, Liangfan Chen, Jayden Chong, Caleb Cisneros, Annabelle Clark, Barrett Clement, Grady Closson, Clara Commons, Lillian Commons, Corinne Compton, Cheyenne Cooper, Margarita Coronel, Camryn Cowan, Chase Cox, Alexis Craig, Colton Crass, Ashton Creel, Riley Crews*, Zac Crews*, Delaney Crum, Mackenzie Cummings, Olivia Cummins, Isaac Dahlberg, Hanna Darne*, George Dean, Ryan DeGarmo, Rhea Del Gaudio, Livia Dickerson, Cameron Doucette, Joshua Dowdle, Nathan Driver, Nathan Dunifer, Ethan Eileraas, Cooper Elliott, Beatrice Erickson, Alina Espino, Shaye Ewing, Hunter Fairbanks, Rachelle Farnsworth, Gabriella Fields, Josie Firehammer, Conner Fitzpatrick, Colton Follett, Jadyn Fordah, Weston Forshee, Kaleb Forsythe, Aydan Fortier, Hannah Foster, Kodi Fraser, Zamora Freitas, Quincy Frohlich, Kaiden Gabriele, Madison Gallagher, James Garner, Lydia Garrick*, Isabelle Gauthier, Leimata Gergen-Vaimaa, Jayce Gerstle, Aiden Gibbs, Jack Gibson, Clay Godwin,Declan Godwin, Chase Green, Hailey Greer, Marcus Gurzynski, John Haggerty, Lauren Hall, Megan Hamilton, Madison Handley, Connor Hangas, Tabitha Hanson, Autumn Harguess, Andrew Harrod, Hannah Hart, Kellen Hart, Lilly Keki Ona Lani-Matalasi Hartman, Matthew Hauser, Samantha Hayes, Elliott Hayhurst, Elijah Heide, Eliza Henderson, Gracie Hietala, Samuel Hiltz, Tanner Holt, Evan Hossack, Rory Hunt, Austin Huot, Grace Hurteau, Alyce Jackson, Brynn Jarvi, Jace Jasperson, Owen Johnson, Jayden Johnston, Kayla Kaasa, Benjamin Kearney, Jaxson Kendall, Morgan Kerr, Charles Kirgan, Andrew Klumph*, Tanner Klumph*, Ramsey Knowles, Rory Krebs, Cooper Kress, Molly Kropp, Daisy Kulina, Dillon Lamme, Colton Lauridson*, Easton Leadbetter, Myah Lee*, Putu Lee, Seth Lee, Harland Leibenguth, Ryeland Leiby, Isaak Leidholt, Rella Lembke, Michael Levchenko Jr., Karis Lincoln, Jake Lindsey, Mariah Livernois, Lylli Lookebill, Isabella Losi, Rowan Lucas*, Tessa Macklin, Aethan Maples, Willow Marmon, Maya Marquardt, Faith Marshall*, Samuel Martin, Kera Maurer, Stephen McAfee, Nolan McCaffery, Connor McCarthy, Adam McCormick*, Keegan McCracken, Travis McDougall, Helen McGeary, Casey McGiboney, Benjamin McKee, Katelyn McKeehan, Annie McLaverty, Malayna McLean*, McShane, James Mead, McKenna Mefford, Stephen Merritt, Adeline Metully, Cadence Mickel, Devon Milan, Aidan Milbradt, Austin Miller, Evan Miller*, Jackson Moe, Peyton Monroe, Izaak Moran, Trevan Morin, Emily Mroz, Sarah Mueller*, Alta Murray*, Kristopher Musick, Justin Nelson, Wyatt Nelson, Leanne Nordby*, Maxwell Nordquist, Aven Nurse, Bridget O’Leary, Jaleesa Olney, Joseph Opitz, Aidan Ortt, Lane Palmer, Brandon Pannell, Janet Paredes, Ethan Parker, Samuel Parker, Jackson Parrish, Chayselyn Paulson, Sydney Paxinos, Molly Peters, Dillon Peterson, Nico Peterson, Austin Pfau, Tristan Pfeifer, Madison Pfile*, Chance Phoenix, Tai Phoenix, Kaden Pickens, Edison Plemmons, Austin Pollay, Shelby Presley, Ryan Puddy, Stevena Redtomahawk, Raquel Reed, Hannah Reilly, Maddox Reimer, Thomas Reinhardt, Abbey Reinicke*, Angeleana Reynolds, Jianna Rodriguez, Peton Roe, Jonah Rohde, Daniel Rosette, Ashton Rowe, Zoe Ruhr, Hailey San Angelo, Morgan Sandau, Cain Santorno, Paige Sawyer, Boden Schaper, Saddielynn Scheel, Quentin Schraeder, Tristan Schuyler, Cassidy Schweitzer*, Jenna Sharbono, Colin Shaules, Kaden Sheridan, Kelcee Sherwood, Tristan Sleeping Bear, Ely Smith, Destiny Smith, Kyla Smith, Ember Orchid Snyder, Felix Solano, Averie South, Alden Spears, Jacob Sriraman, Gavin Stancil, Brooke Stanley, Brooke Stayner*, Peyton Stevens, Madigan Stewart, Sydnee Stires, Marcus Stobb, Roxy Strachan, Cody Strauch, Alex Su, Wesley Sullivan, Amy Taylor, Noah Tegeder*, Calla Thompson*, Mary Timmons, Elias Tonnerre*, Elleana Trevelline, Kaleb Trippe, Thomas Vawter, Lennix Veal, Alexia Vessey, Harrison Walker, Mikaela Walter, Whitney Walters, Abigail Warner*, Anthony Bear Watzke Stokes, Aspen Weber, Joseph Weida, Hannah West, Rudy Whalen, Kadee Wheeler, Mara White, Nathan White, Chase Williams*, Tresston Wong, Jerrick Woods, Matthew Yakawich*

Scholarships and awards

Liangfan Chen: Tang Liqin and Qingguo Chen, parents. The University of Regina International Entrance Scholarship $3,000/1 year; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $52,000/4 years; University of Utah Merit Scholarship $56,000/4 years

Riley Crews: Jeff and Micki Crews, parents. Academic All-State; Clearwater Credit Union Lefty Campbell Scholarship $2,000/1 year; Equitable Excellence Scholarship $2,000/1 year; Missoula Electric Cooperative Scholarship $1,000/1 year; Montana University System Honors Scholarship $24,000/4 years; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $16,000/4 years; University of Montana Davidson Honors College Presidential Scholarship $20,000/4 years;

Beatrice Erickson: George and Erin Erickson, parents. National Honor Society; U.S. Figure Skating Graduation Senior Award

Lydia Garrick: Robert and Deborah Garrick, parents. All-State Orchestra First Chair Cello; Foundation for Community Health Premier Scholarship $2,500/1 year; Health and Occupations Students of America State Medalist; Missoula Youth Symphony First Chair Cello; Montana University System Honor Scholarship $20,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Taekwondo AAU National Team Trials 3rd Place; University of Montana Davidson Honors College Presidential Scholarship $20,000/4 years; University of Montana Skaggs School of Pharmacy GrixRx Assurance Program $2,000/2 years; University of Montana String Music Scholarship $8,000/4 years

Hannah Hart: Shane Hart and Kelly Hart, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Volleyball; Montana Tech Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; National Honor Society; Spartan Medallion Award

Lilly Hartman: Nicole Hartman, parents. APIA/Nakupuna Foundation Scholarship $5,000/2 years.

Elliott Hayhurst: Matt and Lisa Hayhurst, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship $20,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years

Jace Jasperson: Jim and Vanessa Jasperson, parents. Student of the Month (2 times); Employer Paid Grant $26,736/4 years – University of Montana

Jayden Johnston: Joe and Kory Johnston, parents. Academic All-State Tennis; Academic All-State Volleyball; All-Conference Honorable Mention Volleyball (2 years); All-Conference Tennis; Montana State University Premier scholarship $4,000/2 years; National Honor Society

Ramsey Knowles: Justin and Tiara Knowles, parents. Academic All-State Wrestling; All-Conference First Team Offensive Guard AA Football (2 years); All-State First Team Offensive Guard AA Football (2 years); University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $8,000/4 years

Mariah Livernois: Raylene Geddes and Michael Denning, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $4,000/4 years

Tessa Macklin: David and Rose Macklin, parents. All-Northwestern Musician; All-State Musician (4 years); Cornell College Presidential Scholarship $124,000/4 years; Harvard Undergraduate International Relations Scholar; Macalester College Wallace Scholarship $88,000/4 years; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/4 years; Montana University System Tuition Waiver $30,880/4 years; National Honor Society; Spartan Ambassador; Speech and Debate Team Captain; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000,4 years; Washington University in St. Louis Scholarship $227,092/4 years; Washington University in St. Louis Technology Grant $1,115/1 year

Helen McGeary: Nelson and Theresa McGeary, parents. AP Scholar with Distinction; Arabic Honor Society; Elks Student of the Month; Model United Nations Outstanding Delegate Award (2 years); National Honor Society; National Security Language Initiative for Youth Scholar

Benjamin McKee: Chris and Natasha McKee, parents. Academic All-State Soccer; National Honor Society; Montana Youth Soccer High School Senior Scholarship $500/1 year; University of Utah Business Scholarship $12,000/1 year; Varsity Letter Award Orchestra (4 years); Varsity Letter Award Soccer

Malayna McLean: Dave and Darcy McLean, parents. Arizona State University President’s Award $15,500/4 years; National Honor Society

Jonathan McShane: Steve and Neomie McShane, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000/4 years

Bridget O’Leary: Brian O’Leary and Margot O’Leary, parents. Gonzaga University Dean’s Scholarship $88,000/4 years; University of Oregon Summit Scholarship $40,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000/4 years; Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship (Oregon State University) $60,000/4 years; Western Washington University Western Award for Excellence Scholarship $32,000/4 years

Aidan Ortt: Daniel and Shannon Ortt, parents. Academic All-State Soccer; All-Conference Honorable Mention Soccer; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/2 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship $20,000/4 years; National Honor Society

Madison Pfile: Michelle Clark and Brian Pfile, parents. National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $16,000/4 years

Maddox Reimer: Eric and Yolanda Reimer, parents. All-Conference Soccer; Gonzaga University Charlotte Y. Martin Scholarship; Gonzaga University Honor Scholarship; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship

Roxy Strachan: Dan and Shari Strachan, parents. Davidson Honors College – University of Montana; Franke Global Leadership Initiative – University of Montana

Elias Tonnerre: Claude and Catherine Tonnerre, parents. Academic All-State Soccer; All-Conference Soccer; All-State Orchestra; National Honor Society; University of Arizona Distinction Tuition Scholarship $30,000/4 years

Whitney Walters: Linda Walters, grandparent. Accepting Challenge of Excellence Scholarship $1,000/1 year; Elks Student of the Month; Montana State University Presidential Scholarship $38,000/4 years; National Honor Society

Jayce Gerstle: Lawrence Gerstle and Holly Pozzi, parents. National Honor Society; University of Arizona Distinction Award $30,000/1 year

Connor McCarthy: William and Gina McCarthy, parents. 2021 Sentinel Spartan Football Most Valuable Teammate Award; 2021 Sentinel Spartan Football Team Captain; Academic All-State; All-Conference First Team Cornerback; All-State First Team Cornerback; National Honor Society Vice President; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000/4 years

Annie McLaverty: Mark McLaverty and Julia McCarthy-McLaverty, parents. Key Club; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $3,000/1 year

Jackson Moe: Shawn and Carrie Moe, parents. Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship; Colorado Mesa University President's Scholarship; Colorado mesa University Men's Swimming/Athletic Scholarship

Wyatt Nelson: Mark and Charlotte Nelson, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $2,000

Aven Nurse: Sarah Nurse and Kelly Nurse, parents. All-Conference First Team American Legion Baseball; All-State Academic (4 years); Knox College Trustee’s Distinguished Scholarship $118,000/4 years; Knox College Founder’s Scholarship $20,000/4 years; Missoula Construction Council Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/2 years; Montana Tech Oredigger Distinction Scholarship $3,000/1 year; National Electrical Contractors Association Scholarship

Joseph Opitz: Dave and Trish Opitz, parents. All-State Golf (4 years); Montana Tech Golf Scholarship; Montana Tech Honors Scholarship $4,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $4,000/4 years

Morgan Sandau: Rich and Cindy Sandau, parents. Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship $105,000/4 years; Linfield University Trustee Scholarship $124,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; Poetry Out Loud State Runner Up; Thespian Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000/4 years; University of Portland President’s Scholarship $135,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Drama; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate; Youth Serve Montana Award $1,200/1 year

Brooke Stayner: Larry and Kristin Stayner, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Cross Country; Academic All-State Track and Field; All-Conference Basketball, All-Conference Cross Country; All-Conference Track and Field; All-State Basketball, All-State Cross Country; All-State Track and Field; Clemson University Track and Field Scholarship $17,712/1 year; KPAX Female Athlete of the Year Nominee; Missoulian Academic and Leadership All Star Nominee; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Oregon State University Track and Field Scholarship $25,239/1 year; University of Montana Track and Field Scholarship $20,560/1 year; University of Washington Track and Field Scholarship $30,000/1 year; Washington State University Track and Field Scholarship $28,814/1 year; Western Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Madigan Stewart: Allen and Sheryll Stewart, parents. Augustana University Scholarship $84,000/4 years; Dominican University Presidential Scholarship $100,000/4 years; First Team All-State Lacrosse; Fort Lewis College Merit Scholarship $44,000/4 years; Honorable Mention Lacrosse; Midland University Lacrosse Scholarship $114,000/4 years; Regis University Achievement Award $80,000/4 years; Top Newcomer Award Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field; Varsity Letter Award Dance; Westminster College Dean’s Scholarship $80,000/4 years

Matthew Yakawich: Joe and Lori Yakawich, parents. Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship $184,000/4 years; Carroll College Montana Advantage Scholarship $2,070/1 year; Carroll College Parish Scholarship $2,000/1 year; Carroll College Service Leadership Scholarship $16,000/4 years; Catholic Youth Coalition Board Member; Diocese of Helena 2022 Outstanding Youth Award; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $10,000/4 years; Montana University System Scholarship $20,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Sentinel High School Student of the Month (2); Varsity Letter Award Band

Hanna Darne: Dawn Gonzales-Darne and Michael Darne, parents. Marie Moebus Scholarship; Merit Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship

Alta Murray: Mick Murray and Jessica Cardiff, parents. Arizona State University Scholarship $65,000/4 years; Loyola University of Chicago Scholarship $46,750/4 years; Marquette University Scholarship $46,809/4 years; National Honor Society; Rochester Institute of Technology Scholarship $46,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $10,000/4 years; University of Oregon Scholarship $32,460/4 years

Peyton Stevens: Lonnie and Gena Stevens, parents. Daily's Premium Meats Scholarship $1,000/1 year; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000/4 years

Top Seniors

Elias Tonnerre

Parents: Catherine and Claude Tonnerre

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Arizona distinction Tuition Scholaship, Arizona Distinction Scholarship

Future: Chemical engineering, University of Arizona

Sarah Mueller

Parents: Susie and Brent Mueller

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: BYU-Idaho Grant Award, BSU-Western Undergraduate Exchange

Future: BYU

Andrew Klumph

Parents: Jennifer and Jerrad Klumph

GPA: 4.0

Future: Pre-law at University of Montana

Faith Marshall

Parents: Laura and Paul Marshall

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Davidson Honors College Presidential Scholarship, WTA Scholarship

Future: Biology, pre-medical science

Malayna McLean

Parents: Dave and Darcy McLean

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Arizona State University Presidential Scholarship Award

Future: Biomedical sciences

Zac Crews

Parents: Scott and Paula Crews

GPA: 4.0

Future: Studying finance

Madison Pfile

Parents: Michelle Clark and Brian Pfile

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: MUSHS, UM Academic Achievement

Future: Accounting

Cosette Burrese

Parents: Alain and Yisaeng Burrese

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: University of Pennsylvania Huntsman Program Scholar, Montana Model United Nations Top Senior, National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, Academic World Quest State Champion Scholarship, Burger King Foundation Scholarship

Future: International studies, business and Korean studies at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School

Calla Thompson

Parents: Laura and Curtis Thompson

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: National Honors Society and AP Scholar with Distinction

Future: Business Economics at UCLA

Chase Williams

Parents: Mark and Sue Williams

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: National Merit Scholarship Finalist, Davidson Honors College Presidential Leadership Scholarship, 2022 Montana Council of Teachers of Mathematics Missoula Regional Math Contest Champion, AP Scholar with Distinction, 2021 University of Montana Mathematics Award, National Honor Society, Elks Lodge Student of the Month, 2020 and 2021 Montana AA Football State Champions, 2020 and 2021 All-State Football selection, 2021 Montana AA Football Defensive Player of the Year, 3-time Academic All-State, Montana East-West Shrine Game selection

Future: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Colton Lauridson

Parents: Pat and Cheryl Lauridson

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honors Scholarship, University of Montana Jazz Talent Scholarship, National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA), Western Montana Student of the Year

Future: Major in sociology with a minor in Arabic language studies

Evan Miller

Parents: Craig and Lisa Miller

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: John Pohl Music Scholarship

Future: Electrical apprenticeship with the prospect of becoming a journeyman and then a master electrician

Matthew Yakawich

Parents: Joe and Lori Yakawich

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship, Carroll College Service Leadership Scholarship, Carroll College MT Advantage, Diocese of Helena Outstanding Youth Award 2022

Future: Political Science and Law

Lydia Garrick

Parents: Bob and Deb Garrick

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: UM Presidential Scholarship, MUSHS, Montana University System STEM Scholarship, UM String Scholarship, Foundation for Community Health Scholarship

Future: Pre-Pharmacy with a minor in music

Brooke Stayner

Parents: Kristin and Larry Stayner

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Clemson Athletic Scholarship, University of Washington Athletic Scholarship, Washington State Athletic Scholarship, Northern Arizona Athletic Scholarship, University of Montana Athletic Scholarship, Oregon State Athletic Scholarship, University of Montana UHAA Scholarship, University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholarship, MUS Stem Scholarship, MUS Tuition Waver

Future: University of Montana studying integrative physiology and competing in Track and Field

Hanna Darne

Parents: Dawn Gonzales-Darne and Michael Darne

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Marie Moebus Presidential Scholarship, MUS Honors Scholarship, Montana's STEM Scholarship, Merit Scholarship

Future: Civil engineering and applied mathematics at Montana Technological University

Tanner Klumph

Parents: Jennifer and Jared Klumph

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: National Academic Scholarship University of Minnesota, Track and Field/Cross Country Athletic Scholarship, Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year, President of National Honor Society

Future: Chemical engineering at the University of Minnesota

Information provided by Sentinel High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.

