Sentinel High School

Scholarships and awards

Emily Arneson: Clint and Jodi Arneson, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; All-Conference Track and Field; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$6,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Basketball (2 years); Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.

Dayton Bay: Jami and Aaron Bay, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Football; Academic All-State Track and Field; Montana AA State Football Championship; National Honor Society; Student of the Month; Varsity Football Team Captain Varsity Letter Award Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Football (4 years); Varsity Letter Award Track and Field (2 years).

Alexandra Braun: Daphne and Michael Braun, parents. AP Capstone Diploma; AP Scholar Award; Model United Nations Honorable Delegate; National Honor Society; Lewis and Clark College Deans Scholarship-$114,000/4 years; University of Denver Annual Merit Scholarship- $21,000; University of Massachusetts Chancellor’s Award-$12,000; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate (4 years).