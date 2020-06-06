Sentinel High School

Graduates
Aisley Allen, Jordyn Amaya, Chloe Aniello-Rogers, Maddison Anschutz, Kylie Armintrout, Sarah Armstrong, Vanessa Austin, Collin Baker, Emily Barton, Cody Bartz, Ulari Bashaw, Lilijana Beck, Riley Bell, London Benson, Rakkan Berg, Jeremiah Biggs, Payton Blahnik-Elliott, Hannah Boehm, Gavin Bornes-Smith, Renee Boyce, Emily Brinkman, Braden Brugh, Catlin Brugh, Rylan Brunkhart, Caine Buckingham, Trystian Buckingham, Royce Bull Calf, Camden Bull Child, Rachelle Bushiri, Karsen Butler, Keegan Butler, Olivia Cady, Jackson Cagle, Meghan Caldwell, Makenna Carlson, Tiana Carter, Matthew Cattaneo, Arik Charles, Ian Checota, Shane Clark, Carson Clarke, Lillian Crews, Carson Cronk, Damien Cummings, Heather Dambach, Cameron Danicich, Ashley Davidson, Mya Davis, Alexis Deden, William DeMarois, Jessica DeWit, Peyton Deyle, Chase Dickerson, Julien Dousset, Sydney Dufner, Eric Duncan, Shelby Dunwell, Maximillian Dupras, Jarod Duvall, Isaac Earling, Keegan Eberhardt, Duncan Emery, IsaBelle Eyster, Jaiden Feist, Henry Felker, Breiell Feltus, Elizabeth Finch, Logan Fischer, Rachel Fiscus, Jackson Flint, Nicholas Folch, Cade Fuller, Richard Funke, Madelyn Gallagher, Livia Gerth, Amara Graham, Keith Grant, Hannah Gregory, Joshua Gunter, Hailey Hammett, Austin Hand, Jack Hangas, Tayla Hansen, Eric Hardwick, Nathaniel Harris, Tanner Hart, William Hartzell, Bryce Hasquet, Dawsyn Hastings, Kody Heaton, Erica Hege, Lauren Heggen, Ethan Heide, Kaden Heidrick, Jaden Henes Foster, Ellie Hensel, Hunter Herzer, Jaiden Hettick, Hunter Higgins, Tanner Hill, Austin Holbrook, Braden Huberg, Braeden Hunt, McKay Hunter, Zak Huntley, Thomas Huntsinger, Chelena Huston, Hailey Igarik, Brayton Inman, Torin Jackson, Jamie Jacobsen, Elizabeth Jakubowski, Faith Jensen, Bridger Johnson, Greger Johnson, Jay Johnson, William Jones, Simon Kaldor, Kaiden Kampa, Kian Kennedy, Skyler Kent, Kayleigh Kinsey, Charles Kirby, Justin Kovalicky, Finn Krutek, Tala Lamme, Isabel Lande, Aaliyah LaQue-Parr, Jack Larsen, Sophie Larsen, Jakob Larson, Molly Lathrop, Jaxon Lee, Ethan LePiane, Anatoliy Levchenko, Anatoly Levchenko Jr., Wisteria Liberty-Dupuis, Sierra Liljenquist, Justin Line, Edward Lochridge, Devin Luttman, Olivia Manko, Jace Mannix, Stella Marquardt, Ethan Martinez, Jorja Matthew, Lindsay Maurer, Georgia McCard-Urry, Lathan Means, Reese Meyer, Braeden Miller, Jordan Miner, Bridger Moe, Maeve Monahan, Kristen Moore, Robert Morin, Jacqueline Morse, Bryson Muchmore, Sophie Newman, Jaden Nielsen, Thayer Nielson, Asa Nikoleyczik, Loklin Nord, Dylan Nordberg, Nevaeh Norton, Madison Notti, Isaac Odegaard, Maire Odermann, David Olds, Samuel Olsen, Bridger Olson, Daniel Owens, Zoey Pasternak, Caden Paulson, Leah Peart, Melina Peck, Francois Pepion Jr., Breanne Peterson, Madison Peterson, Edward Pinsoneault, Paul Pool, Abrielle Potter, Emily Quinn, Chiniah Racine, Jonahs Rasmussen, Axel Reeves, Kallista Rehder, Cole Reimer, Garrett Reinhardt, John Ricafort, Savannah Richards, Gabriel Riley, Peyton Riska, Zoe Rodriguez, Camille Rohde, Zachary Roosa, Jared Rosenquist, Jaylee Rosling, Nicholas Sale, Trinity Samaniego, Jayce Sampson, Cole Sauter, Nash Sauter, Brandon Schmid, Braiden Schreckendgust, Sheridan Schweyen, Ethan Seiler, Sandee Sepulveda, Zackery Sessions, Alexia Sheehan, Madelynn Shulund, Carl Silva, Eric Simon, Abby Simons, Bailee Sjostrom, Jeremy Skelton, Christian Smith, Peyton Smith, Tara Smith, Brandon Spencer, Selenah Staber-Shelman, Halton Stancil, Brittyn Starkel, Colton Starkey, Drew Stensrud, Payton Stewart, Tyler Stobb, Ambrie Tahbo, Marcus Taylor, Seth Thayer, Cherai Thomas, Keagan Thomas, Malia Thomas, Brianna Thompson, Leo Thrush Jr., Aubrie Tipps, Zachary Tomaszewski, Myah Torres, Jaden Trenk, Ashliee Trowbridge, Gunnar Ulberg, Alexis Umland, Alexandria Urbanski, Tia Vaneps, Nathan VanHorn, Alexander Vatoussis, Grady Venters, Oliver Vernon, Willem Walker, Alex Warner, Maggie Weida, Sara Weisenburger, Parker Wheeler, Elizabeth White, Chase Wilhelm, Ira Williams, Riley Williamson, Cameron Wills, Quinlan Winger, Skyler Witt, Daniel Woehler, Justin Woody, Emmilee Worthey, Catherine Yakawich, Samuel Young, Hannah Zetterberg
Scholarships and awards
Payton A. Blahnik-Elliott: Gina Blahnik Elliott and Tim Elliott, parents. Northern Arizona University Founders Blue Tuition Scholarship-$20,000/4 years; University of Montana MAA Scholarship-$4,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Awards Dance Team.
Emily J. Brinkmam: Maryann and Bryan Garnett, Thad Brinkman, parents. Academic All-State; National Honor Society; University of Provo Volleyball Athletic Scholarship-$14,000/1 year.
Rylan J. Brunkhart: Andrew and Josi Brunkhart, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$2,500/1 year; Montana University System Honors Scholarship-$28,000/4 years.
Meghan J. Caldwell: J. Michael and Christine Caldwell, parents. Academic All-State Girls Soccer; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship-$76,000/4 years; Gonzaga University Dussault Scholarship-$68,000/4 years; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$8,000/4 years.
Carson Z. Clarke: Steve and Kelli Clark, parents. National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$8,000/4 years.
Lillian M. Crews: Kirk and Lisa Crews, parents. National Honor Society; Montana University System Honor Scholarship Full Tuition Waiver; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; University of Montana Davidson Honors College Stipend-$3,000/4 years; University of Montana Provost’s Scholarship Full Tuition Waiver.
Carson A. Cronk: Shane and Kari Cronk, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$2,500/1 year; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$8,000/4 years.
Alexis G. Deden: Mike and Dawn Deden, parents. 2020 Montana Basketball All-Star; Academic All-State; All-Conference 1st Team 2018-2020; All-Conference 2nd Team 2016-2017; All-State 1st Team 2018-2020 Girls Basketball; Montana State University Athletic Scholarship Full-Ride; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Awards Basketball.
Jessica T. DeWit: Case and Brenda DeWit, parents. Academic All-State Cross Country; Academic All-State Track and Field; AP Scholar Award; DECA ICDC Qualifier; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$2,000/4 years; Montana High School Mathematics Award; Moana State University Premier Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$24,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Awards Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Orchestra; Varsity Letter Awards Track and Field.
Jarod P. Duvall: Michael and Jennifer Duvall, parents. Academic All-State; All-Conference Honorable Mention Offensive Tackle; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; Varsity Football Most Valuable Teammate; Varsity Letter Awards Football.
Madelyn J. Gallagher: Linda McCarthy and Tom Gallagher, parents. Grit Award Winner; MAHA Scholarship-$500/1 year; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$4,000/4 years; National Honor Society.
William M. Hartzell: Jim and Suzanne Hartzell, parents. All-State Band Euphonium Section Leader; All-State Band; All-State Jazz Band; All-State Jazz Combo; Berklee College of Music Scholarship-$60,000/4 years; Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival Outstanding Musicians Awards; Buddy DeFranco Outstanding Soloist Award 2020; Buddy DeFranco Jodi Marshall Outstanding Soloist Award 2019.
Bryce W. Hasquet: Bob and Beth Hasquet, parents. Montana Tech Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Waiver-$24,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years.
Erica N. Hege: Brad and Marti Hege, parents. Academic All-State; National Honor Society; AP Capstone Diploma; AP Scholar; Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Montana Tech Chancellor’s Priority Scholarship-$500/1 year; Montana Tech Robert Toshoff – Montana Alumni Association Scholarship-$2,000/1 year; Montana Tech Marcus Daly Silver Tuition Waiver-$11,413.92/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Spartan Ambassador; Student Government Student Body Secretary.
Lauren P. Heggen: Jed and Jennifer Heggen, parents. Academic All-State Track and Field; All-Class Triple Jump Record; All-Conference Track and Field; All-State Track and Field; DECA National Qualifier; National Honor Society; University of Notre Dame Track and Field Scholarship-$120,000/4 years; University of Montana Purple and Gold Academic Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; University of Washington Track and Field Scholarship-$106,036/4 years; USATF MT State Female Athlete of the Year; Varsity Letter Award Gymnastics; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Braeden J. Hunt: Jeff and Jodi Hunt, parents. American Computer Science League Senior Division 1st Place; AP Capstone Diploma; AP Scholar with Distinction; AP Scholar with Distinction; First Place State Platinum Division AFA Cyber Patriot; Montana High School Mathematics Award; Montana State University Honor Scholarship Full Tuition Waiver; Regional Math Contest First Place Team.
William P. Jones: W. Ryan and Natasha Jones, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$8,000/4 years.
Jack G. Larsen: Heidi Brott Larsen and Dan Larsen, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Soccer; Northern Arizona University President’s Excellence Tuition Scholarship-$44,000/4 years.
Bridger D. Moe: Shawn and Carrie Moe, parents. Academic All-State Swimming; All-State Swimming; Eagle Scout; Lefty Campbell Memorial Scholarship-$2,000; National Honor Society.
Jaden K. Nielsen: Mike and Keri Nielsen, parents. All-State Orchestra; All-State Hockey; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$29,280/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; National Honor Society.
Dylan B. Nordberg: Brad and Melissa Nordberg, parents. Academic All-State; All-Conference Selection 2nd Team AA Football Outside Linebacker; All-State Honorable Mention AA Football Outside Linebacker; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Awards Football.
Madison T. Notti: Jacob and Melissa Notti, parents. Girls State Delegate; Missoula Firefighters Scholarship-$750/1 year; Model United Nations Top 25 Seniors; National Honor Society; Senior Class President; University of Montana Minnie Spurgin/Montana Model United Nations Scholarship-$1,100/1 year; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$3,000/4 years.
Madison R. Peterson: Wayne and Raelynne Peterson, parents. National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; University of Montana Serve Montana Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Varsity Letter Award Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Soccer.
Jonahs I.R.D. Rasmussen: Lou and Rebekah Ghaddar, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$4,000/4 years.
Cole E. Reimer: Eric and Yoland Reimer, parents. Academic All-State Soccer; All-Conference Soccer; All-State Soccer; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$20,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years.
Peyton J. Riska: Jim Riska, parent. All-State Band; All-State Jazz Band; All-State Orchestra; Montana Math Award; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$20,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Speech and Debate Captain.
Jared S. Rosenquist: Randy and Robin Rosenquist, parents. All-Northwest Honors Choir; AP Scholar; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$24,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Spartan Ambassador; Speech and Debate Senior Captain; Speech and Debate National Qualifier; State Music Festival Superior Soloist and Superior Quartet; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Cole A.J. Sauter: Rebecca Jasmine and Jeremy Sauter, parents. Colorado State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Award-$101,000/4 years; Lewis and Clark University Debate Scholarship-$8,000/4 years; Lewis and Clark University Faculty Scholarship-$102,000/4 years; University of Oregon Minds Move Mountains Scholarship-$20,000/4 years.
Nash K.J. Sauter: Rebecca Jasmine and Jeremy Sauter, parents. Lewis and Clark College Speech and Debate Scholarship-$16,000/4 years; Lewis and Clark College Dean’s Scholarship-$106,000/4 years; Loyola Marymount University Achievement Award-$100,000/4 years; University of California, Santa Cruz Undergraduate Dean’s Scholarship-$30,000/4 years; University of San Diego Alcala Scholarship-$100,000/4 years.
Sandee J. Sepulveda: Janna and Adam Pummill, parents. Academic All-State; National Honor Society; University of Montana Davidson Honors College Presidential Leadership Scholarship Tuition Waiver; Varsity Letter Award Girls Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Brandon M. Spencer: Michael and Tiffany Spencer, parents. All-Conference 1st Team Center; All-Conference 2nd Team Center; All-Conference Track and Field; All-State 1st Team Center; Montana Tech Athletic Scholarship-$1,427/1 year.
Malia P. Thomas: Willie and Grace Thomas, parents. All-State Orchestra; National Honor Society; Northern Arizona University Founder’s Gold Tuition Scholarship; Pacific University Campus Resident Scholarship-$16,000/4 years; Pacific University Founder’s Scholarship-$96,000/4 years; Pacific University Music Talent Award-$24,000/4 years; Pacific University Pacesetter Excellence Award-$40,000/4 years; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship-$56,000/4 years.
Alexander J. Vatoussis: Adrian and Mishel Vatoussis, parents. Academic All-State Swimming; Eastern Washington University Golden Eagle Scholarship-$52,000/4 years; Eastern Washington University Foundation Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Awards Swimming.
Ira A. Williams: Catherine Jones and Jonathon Gunter, parents. 2nd Place Letters in Literature; Air Force ROTC Scholarship Full Ride; National Honor Society.
Daniel E. Woehler: Eric and Carla Woehler, parents. Academic All-State Cross Country; All-State Band; DECA National Qualifier; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Catherine B. Yakawich: Joseph and Lori Yakawich, parents. Academic All-State Softball; Academic All-State Volleyball; All-Northwest Choir; Carroll College Bishop Carroll and Montana Advantage Scholarships-$106,092/4 years; District Music Festival Superior Rating; Girl State Delegate; Gonzaga University Regent’s Scholarship-$84,000/4 years; HOSA Future Health Professionals Club Vice President; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$29,280/4 years; National Honor Society; United States Army National ROTC Scholarship-$65,600/4 years; University of Montana Honor Choir Selectee; Varsity Letter Award Choir; Varsity Letter Award Softball; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball; Whitworth University Scholarship and Housing Grant-$104,400/4 years.
Top Seniors
Abigail Allen
Lillian Crews
Parents: Kirk and Lisa Crews
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: National Honor Society; Montana University System Honor Scholarship Full Tuition Waiver; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; University of Montana Davidson Honors College Stipend; University of Montana Provost’s Scholarship Full Tuition Waiver.
Jessica DeWit
Parents: Case and Brenda DeWit
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Academic All-State Cross Country; Academic All-State Track and Field; AP Scholar Award; DECA ICDC Qualifier; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Montana High School Mathematics Award; Moana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; Varsity Letter Awards Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Orchestra; Varsity Letter Awards Track and Field.
Bryce Hasquet
Parents: Bob and Beth Hasquet
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana Tech Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Waiver.
Future: study civil engineering; fly fishing.
Erica Hege
Parents: Marti and Brad Hege
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Robert Toshoff - Montana Tech Alumni Association Scholarship; Marcus Daly Silver Tuition Waiver Scholarship; Montana Tech Chancellor's Priority Scholarship; Montana's STEM Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship; The Muralt Family Foundation Scholarship; National Honor Society (Junior/Senior), President senior year; AP Capstone Diploma; AP Scholar; Student of the Month (Junior); Student Government (Sophomore/Junior/Senior), Student Body Secretary senior year; Spartan Ambassador (Junior/Senior); Academic All State (Junior/Senior), Sentinel Varsity Soccer; Lettered (Junior/Senior), Sentinel Varsity Soccer; ⦁ Lettered Mountain West Youth Indoor Track Club (Freshman/Sophomore/Junior).
Future: study nursing at Montana Tech.
Lauren Heggen
Parents: Jennifer Heggen and Jared Heggen
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Washington Track and Field Athletic Scholarship and Purple and Gold Academic Scholarship.
Future: attend the University of Washington.
Ellie Hensel
Braeden Hunt
Parents: Jeff and Jodi Hunt
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honors Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; AP Capstone Diploma; AP Scholar with Distinction; Montana High School Mathematics Award; Presidential Scholar Candidate.
Future: "I'm going to Montana State University to get a B.S. in Computer Science, and I hope to continue on and receive a Masters in Computer Science as well."
McKay Hunter
Jaden Nielsen
Parents: Mike and Keri Nielsen
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana’s STEM Scholarship; Montana Premier Scholarship.
Future: "I will be attending Montana State University to study Kinesiology to become a Physical Therapist."
Loklin Nord
Madison Notti
Parents: Jacob and Melissa Notti
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Missoula Firefighters Scholarship; Minnie Spurgin Fullam/Montana Model United Nations Scholarship; Model United Nations Top 25 Seniors; National Honor Society; Girls' State Delegate; Senior class president.
Future: accounting degree then law school.
Isaac Odegaard
Parents: Doug and Robyn Odegaard
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University Systems Honor Scholarship; Montana University Systems STEM Scholarship; Sentinel High School Student Trustee on MCPS School Board; Academic All-State Cross-Country.
Future: study Earth Science at Montana State University.
Zoey Pasternak
Parents: Joseph and Kelly Pasternak
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship.
Future: study biochemistry at Montana State University.
Peyton Riska
Parent: Jim Riska
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: MUS Scholarship; Montana Math Award; 1st Horn Montana All-State Orchestra; 1st Trumpet Montana All-State Jazz Band.
Future: architecture.
Jared Rosenquist
Parents: Randy and Robin Rosenquist
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: All-Northwest Honors Choir; AP Scholar; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; National Honor Society; Spartan Ambassador; Speech and Debate Senior Captain; Speech and Debate National Qualifier; State Music Festival Superior Soloist and Superior Quartet; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Bailee Sjostrom
Malia Thomas
Parents: Willie and Grace Thomas
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: All-State Orchestra; National Honor Society; Northern Arizona University Founder’s Gold Tuition Scholarship; Pacific University Campus Resident Scholarship; Pacific University Founder’s Scholarship; Pacific University Music Talent Award; Pacific University Pacesetter Excellence Award; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Information provided by Sentinel High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.
