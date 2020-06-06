Sentinel High School

Lauren P. Heggen: Jed and Jennifer Heggen, parents. Academic All-State Track and Field; All-Class Triple Jump Record; All-Conference Track and Field; All-State Track and Field; DECA National Qualifier; National Honor Society; University of Notre Dame Track and Field Scholarship-$120,000/4 years; University of Montana Purple and Gold Academic Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; University of Washington Track and Field Scholarship-$106,036/4 years; USATF MT State Female Athlete of the Year; Varsity Letter Award Gymnastics; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.