An 11-year-old in sixth grade at C.S. Porter Middle school is on the autism spectrum. He really wants to play in his school's band this year but his family does not have the funds to purchase or rent one. The charge to rent a trumpet is $75 or as used donated one would be appreciated. If you can help, call Laura Olsonoski, OTD, OTR/L, ATP, Occupational Therapist, 396-4130.
***
An elderly woman with disabilities who lives on very limited income is in need of living room furniture and a bed. If you can help with a donation, please call Brandi at Winds of Change, 406-544-3007.
***
A senior with disabilities is requesting a flip phone that is Verizon compatible. He has a phone plan that he pays for monthly but has lost his phone. If you can donate, please call Darin at Winds of Change Mental Health Center at 532-2036.
***
A family has recently secured housing after several long months of looking and they are now looking for appliances and furniture to make their house a home. They need a washer and dryer, couch, and vacuum. If you can help, call Kat Harmon, Family Resource Coordinator, 728-2400, Ext. 4613.
***
A mom and her significant other have recently moved into housing with their five children. Both parents are working but money is tight and they could use help with some household items. They are in need of a washer and dryer, three dressers and a vacuum. If you can help, call Tina Owen, Child Development Center, 549-6413, Ext. 100.
***
A young mom needs a double stroller for her newborn baby and toddler. If you’re able to help please contact Tara at WORD, 830-5786.
***
A low income, disabled woman living in the Missoula area is in need of a full size mattress and box spring (if available). She has overcome homelessness, but is currently sleeping on her floor. If you are interested in helping please contact Emily with 3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions at 406- 531-3771, or at emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A homeless, disabled veteran seeks a place to live or resources for camping. If you can donate, please call or email Sarah S. at 717-586-1321 or ssnyder@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A single mom with three children is in need of several items. They have had bed bugs so are in need of three new beds, blankets, bedding and cleaning supplies. The children also need clothes. The boy is 11-years-old and the girls are ages 16 and 8. Their home is also in need of repairs. There are holes in the roof and floor. Anything at all is greatly appreciated. Call Kelsey at 406-203-5765 or email adcockk@youthdymanics.org.
***
A single, disabled mother needs a car to drive her daughter to school and attend medical appointments. If you are able to donate a car or money towards a used vehicle please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change. tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or call 406-318-9690.
***
A single, disabled mother is in need of clothing for interviews and work attire. If you are able to contribute size L-XL clothing, size 12-16 pants, or size 10-11 shoes, or money to purchase clothing, please reach out to Tiffany at Winds of Change, tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690.
***
A low- income single, disabled man is seeking rental assistance in the amount of $500. Rent was left in drop box but property manager claims not receiving it and the man can't afford to pay rent twice in one month. If you are able to donate, please contact Ken, at The Winds of Change, 406-532-2035 or email kbumke@windsofchangemontana.com
***
A low-income disabled man needs assistance with electric bill. Due to higher then normal energy costs this winter he owes $250 to Northwest Energy. If you can donate please call Ken at Winds of Change, 406-532-2035 or email kbumke@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A two person household live on a fixed income and live with physical limitations are in need of a working fridge, no larger than 69H"x35"Wx"35D. Donor must be willing to assist in delivery to a home outside of Missoula city limits. Please contact Netta, PHC Social worker at 258-4490, if you are able to assist. Any assistance will be greatly appreciated.
***
A mentally disabled man needs a microwave for his apartment. Please contact Christian at the Western Montana Mental Health Center in Missoula for donations via telephone at 406-532-9733.
***
A disabled single mother caring for three children needs assistance with electric bill. Their power will be shut off this week if the $178.33 is not paid. If you are able to donate, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change 406-541-4673 Ext. 247 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A Special Olympic athlete needs braces to help with jaw pain and migraines. She is able to get braces at a discounted price of $3000. If you are able to contribute financially, please reach out to Tiffany at Winds of Change. tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or call 406-318-9690.