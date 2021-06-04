St. Ignatius High School

Graduates
Davien Adams, Ella Arlint, Joseph Ashley, Addison Bird, Solomon Bolen, Sydney Brander, Everardo Bravo Oliver, Connor Burke, Trevyn Carter, Luke Connelly, Pamela Frost, Boone Gilleard, Ian Killorn, John Komotios III, Jace Matt, Josiah Matt, David McNutt, Dustin Mitchell, Isaiah Nasewytewa, Brandon Parker, Brynn Pule, Timothy Richardson, Christian Smith, Layne Spidel, Tristen Teeple, Keana Thomas, Ryan Wickenberg
Scholarships and awards
Davien Adams: David Adams and Keya Birds Bill, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Joseph Ashley: Kimimi Ashley and Martin Ashley, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Addison Bird: Sarah Dinnell and Charles Bird, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636; Montana GEAR UP/TRIO Achievement Grant-$1,500; Rocky Mountain College Merit Scholarship-$36,000.
Solomon Bolen: Carla and Matthew Linsebigler, guardians. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Sydney Brander: Jeff and Jen Brander, parents. Les Rice Memorial Scholarship- $500; Blackfoot Communications-$1,500.
Connor Burke: Brandon and Teri Burke, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636; 4-year Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Higher Education Scholarship Up to $20,000.
Trevyn Carter: Donna Durglo, parent. Montana GEAR UP/TRIO Achievement Grant-$1,500; Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636; 4-Year Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Higher Education Scholarship up to $20,000.
Luke Connelly: Matthew Connelly and Jon Augare, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Pamela Frost: Verla Smith, parent. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Boone Gilleard: Melissa and Brandon Gilleard, parents. Reach Higher Montana Senior Send-off-$1,000; Mission VFD Auxiliary Scholarship-$500.
Ian Killorn: Chad and Sarah Killorn, parents. Naett P. Sharp Family Scholarship-$500.
John Komotios III: Michael and Terri Durglo, grandparents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Jace Matt: Tara Matt, parent. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636; 4-Year Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Higher Education Scholarship-up to $20,000.
Josiah Matt: Angela and Michael Matt, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Dustin Mitchell: Bill and Jennifer Mitchell, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Isaiah Nasewytewa: Arnold Lucero, guardian. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Brynn Pule: Alan and Tawna Steele Pule and Stacey and David Doll, parents. Montana TRIO Achievement Grant-$1,500; Hagan Foundation Scholarship-$73,000; Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship-$1,000; Stephen T. Marchello Scholarship-$500; Arizona Excellence Tuition Scholarship-$80,000; Les Rice Memorial Scholarship-$500; Bates Grant-$250,316; Prescott College Presidential Scholarship-$88,000; Arizona Achievement Grant-$24,000; Lake County I.O.O.F. Scholarship-$500; Syd Allard Memorial Scholarship-$1,000; Mission VFD Auxiliary Scholarship-$500; Rocky Mountain Twist-$400; Valley Banks of Ronan-$1,500.
Layne Spidel: Janis and Chris Heffern and Erich and Trisha Spidel, parents. Flathead Valley Community College Eagles Scholarship-$500; Muralt Family Foundation-$1,000.
Keana Thomas: JP and Tiara Thomas, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636; Crow Tribe Higher Education Scholarship-up to $18,000.
Ryan Wickenberg: Rudolph and Mary King, parents. Salish Kootenai College Tuition Waiver-$3,636.
Top seniors
Sydney Brander
Parents: Jen and Jeff Brander
GPA: 3.8
Scholarships, awards: Les Rice Memorial Scholarship, American Legion Essay.
Future: study history education.
Keana Thomas
Parents: Tiara and JP Thomas
GPA: 3.913
Future: study business at Montana State University-Bozeman.
Information provided by St. Ignatius High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.