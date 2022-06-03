The Lifelong Learning Center: MCPS Adult Education Division

Adults who have not attained a traditional high school diploma have an opportunity to gain a high school equivalency diploma by taking the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). Access to a high school equivalency test has been available to eligible adults since 1949. Those who pass the HiSET are awarded a Montana High School Equivalency Diploma, a credential that is valid for college admissions, enhanced employment, and military service opportunities.
During the current school year, the MCPS Lifelong Learning Center’s Academic Success Program assisted approximately 560 adults with varying educational and employment interests and needs. Over 70 students completed their HiSET this year.
Graduates
Emily Blackman, Lydia Boone, Christopher Cartledge, Heylee Clinkenbeard, David Colby, Maxwell Diemer, Evan Dorsey, Shimon Goodman, Tara Hudson, Izabella King, Wesley Kowis, Joshawa Labuff, Charles Lerch Jr, Bryson Llewellyn, Aiden McDonald, Toni Mienke, Kip Mount, Robert Mummey, Madison Nelson, Leo Perelman, Sayury Puente, Micah Reevis, Ralph Sharette, Zoe Sherman, Violet Tofanelli, Braedyn Tripp, Brooklyn Tripp, Trinity Trosclair, Kaylep Two Moons,