The Lifelong Learning Center: MCPS Adult Education Division

Adults who have not attained a traditional high school diploma have an opportunity to gain a high school equivalency diploma by taking the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). Access to a high school equivalency test has been available to eligible adults since 1949. In recent years, Montana has had over 3,000 testers annually. Those who pass the HiSET are awarded a Montana High School Equivalency Diploma, a credential that is valid for college admissions, enhanced employment, and military service opportunities.

During the current school year, the MCPS Lifelong Learning Center’s Academic Success Program assisted approximately 480 adults with varying educational interests and needs. Many are in the classroom to study the coursework in math, science, reading, social studies and writing necessary to pass the HiSET.

The following are among the graduates who received the Montana High School Equivalency Diploma during the 2020-21 school year at the Lifelong Learning Center. (Only students who released their results are listed.)

Graduates

Kyla Alder, Daisy Allison, Adam Anderson, Alexis Baird, Merlynn Becker, Sarah Berard, Gisele Byabandi, Cadence Campbell, Kaden Cantrell, Kimberly Delger, Destinee Dietsch, Lily Drury, Peyton Gange, Dale Goodsell, Robert Guiffre, Loren Hernandez, Ashley Horn, Charles Johnson, Ella Kennerly, Maira Kordonouris, Colton Ledford, Wanida Loftis, Carter Lulay, Ethan Messenger, Geoffry Miller, Kiara Musgrove, Ella Oliver, Taylor Patrick, Harley Rentschler-Jungels, Piper Rivera, Odel Roberts, Madison Snapp, Austin Soden, Nicole Steele, Franklin Svejkovsky, Hunter Thompson, Jean Paul Wakora

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0