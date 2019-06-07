Adults who have not attained a traditional high school diploma have an opportunity to gain a high school equivalency diploma by taking the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). Access to a high school equivalency test has been available to eligible adults since 1949. In recent years, Montana has had over 3,000 testers annually. Those who pass the HiSET are awarded a Montana High School Equivalency Diploma, a credential that is valid for college admissions, enhanced employment, and military service opportunities.
During the current school year, the MCPS Lifelong Learning Center’s Academic Success Program assisted approximately 480 adults with varying educational interests and needs. Many are in the classroom to study the coursework in math, science, reading, social studies and writing necessary to pass the HiSET. One hundred and forty (140) individuals who took the HiSET succeeded and received their diplomas.
The Lifelong Learning Center will honor graduates at a ceremony on Saturday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Adams Event Center. The following are among the graduates who received the Montana High School Equivalency Diploma during the 2018-19 school year at the Lifelong Learning Center. (Only students who released their results are listed.)
Graduates
Joseph Archer, Tammy Acord, Joshua Amsdill, Michael Ater II, Jesse Bouldin, Kinlee Brandt, Shyann Branham, Eryn Broadus, Caden Canaday, Elle Chaffin, Kristen Colwell, Joseph Daugherty, Justin Diershow, Kyra Elder, Kyra Ervin, Gabriel Gehlen, Shayla Gentry, Marcus Hardaman, Darien Hensrud, Travis Holton, Victoria Insua, Erlyne Ishler, Daniel Janczewski, Max Johnson, Jairon Joosten, Sawyer Largay, Sarah Latreille, Rayann Lindbom, John McCollum, Danielle Mealey, Michaela Mendoza, Tristin Monroe, Anita Moonen, Ashtyn Moulton, Zachary Nelson, Virginia Nichols, Noah Nordstrom, Jonathan Pemberton, Antoine Perkins, Charles Powers, Emma Powers, Anica Preston, Erik Rodne, Jesse Sanchez, Maria Sanchez, Heather Servoss, Bryton Shelley, Damyan Smith, Shane Southwick, Mitchell Stuart, Troy Stutts, Trey Sundstrom, Elaina Swab, Aaron Swafford, Sidra Talamantes, Debra Thomas, Tabatha Thomas, Carly Tuggle, Skylar Tutt, Alexander Valentin, Tremaine Williams, John York.