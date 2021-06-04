Graduates
Erika Allen, William Boone, Brennan Cox, Lanessa Gedney, Trinity Henry, Philip Howard, Joshua Larson, Micah McCloy, Taylor Munoz, Noah Thurman, Taylor Vance
Top Seniors
Erika Allen
Parents: Don and Donna Allen
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Merit Scholarship.
Future: business administration.
Micah McCloy
Parents: Dan and Adina McCloy
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: U.S. Scholar Candidate; National Merit Finalist; LeTourneau University Presidential Scholarship; ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award; Montana HS Mathematics Award.
Future: cybersecurity.
Taylor Munoz
Parents: Keith and Tracy Munoz
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Dean's Scholarship and Baylor Choice Scholarship; National Honor Society; Salutatorian.
Future: attend Baylor University to pursue a degree in business management and entrepreneurship.
Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.