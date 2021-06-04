 Skip to main content
Valley Christian High School
Valley Christian High School

Graduates

Erika Allen, William Boone, Brennan Cox, Lanessa Gedney, Trinity Henry, Philip Howard, Joshua Larson, Micah McCloy, Taylor Munoz, Noah Thurman, Taylor Vance

  

Top Seniors

Erika Allen

Parents: Don and Donna Allen

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Merit Scholarship.

Future: business administration.  

 

Micah McCloy

Parents: Dan and Adina McCloy

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: U.S. Scholar Candidate; National Merit Finalist; LeTourneau University Presidential Scholarship; ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award; Montana HS Mathematics Award. 

Future: cybersecurity. 

Taylor Munoz

Parents: Keith and Tracy Munoz

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Dean's Scholarship and Baylor Choice Scholarship; National Honor Society; Salutatorian.

Future: attend Baylor University to pursue a degree in business management and entrepreneurship.

Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

