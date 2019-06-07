{{featured_button_text}}

Graduates

Casey Reimer, Klara Isbell, Benjamin Tuinstra, Kallie Hover, Josie Cross, Naiya Beaudin, Laddie Hawkins, Kaytlin Kelly, Emma Hiltz, Tyler Bell, Blake Harkin, Branson Becker, Cameron Fritz, Brayden Rogers

  

Top Seniors

Josie Cross

Parents: Andy and Mary Cross

GPA: 4.03

Scholarships, awards: National Honor Society; Elks Student of the Month; Honor Roll; State Science Fair Silver Award.

Future: volunteer at Community Medical Center as a patient ambassador; self-advocate for Montana Down Syndrome Association. 

Klara Isbell

Parents: Brad and Stephanie Isbell

GPA: 4.17

Scholarships, awards: Western Undergraduate Exchange Program; DAR Good Citizen of Bitter Root Chapter, second place; BSA Summit Award.

Future: study environmental science, biology at the University of Idaho.

Casey Reimer

Parents: Michael and Molly Reimer

GPA: 4.16

Scholarship, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; National Merit Finalist; Texas Tech National Merit Scholarship and Presidential Scholarship; Valedictorian; First Team All-Conference, basketball; Second Team All-Conference.

Future: Major in mechanical engineering at Texas Tech.

 

Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags