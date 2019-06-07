Graduates
Casey Reimer, Klara Isbell, Benjamin Tuinstra, Kallie Hover, Josie Cross, Naiya Beaudin, Laddie Hawkins, Kaytlin Kelly, Emma Hiltz, Tyler Bell, Blake Harkin, Branson Becker, Cameron Fritz, Brayden Rogers
Top Seniors
Josie Cross
Parents: Andy and Mary Cross
GPA: 4.03
Scholarships, awards: National Honor Society; Elks Student of the Month; Honor Roll; State Science Fair Silver Award.
Future: volunteer at Community Medical Center as a patient ambassador; self-advocate for Montana Down Syndrome Association.
Klara Isbell
Parents: Brad and Stephanie Isbell
GPA: 4.17
Scholarships, awards: Western Undergraduate Exchange Program; DAR Good Citizen of Bitter Root Chapter, second place; BSA Summit Award.
Future: study environmental science, biology at the University of Idaho.
Casey Reimer
Parents: Michael and Molly Reimer
GPA: 4.16
Scholarship, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; National Merit Finalist; Texas Tech National Merit Scholarship and Presidential Scholarship; Valedictorian; First Team All-Conference, basketball; Second Team All-Conference.
Future: Major in mechanical engineering at Texas Tech.
Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.