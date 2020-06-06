Graduates
Roman Becker, Haley Bell, Gwyneth Coyne, Mackenzie Dierking, Kaleb Goldbar, Eva Isbell, Tyrel Messner, Katelyn Mienke, Cole Partain, Isabella Roff, Timothy Stearns, Joshua Streit, Elena Ugalde
Top Seniors
Roman Becker
Parents: Mark and Rachel Becker
GPA: 3.88
Future: criminal justice.
Caleb Goldbar
Parents: Bart and Dorothy Goldbar
Future: study wildlife biology at the University of Montana; become an FWP officer.
Cole Partain
Parents: JD and Lana Partain
GPA: 3.04
Future: Welding Program at Missoula College.
Isabella Roff
Parents: John and Jennifer Roff
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Salutatorian; Athlete of the Year nominee.
Future: "I will do two years of general education at the Missoula College and then I am planning on finishing my four year degree at Montana State University. I will be majoring in Elementary Education."
Josh Streit
Parents: Michael and Briana Streit
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Valedictorian; Caleb Award; ACSI award in Academics, Leadership, Athletics, Fine Arts and Christian Service; Montana STEM Scholarship, University of Montana Music Scholarship.
Future: double major in STEM and music.
Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.
