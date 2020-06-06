Valley Christian High School

Valley Christian High School

Graduates

Roman Becker, Haley Bell, Gwyneth Coyne, Mackenzie Dierking, Kaleb Goldbar, Eva Isbell, Tyrel Messner, Katelyn Mienke, Cole Partain, Isabella Roff, Timothy Stearns, Joshua Streit, Elena Ugalde

  

Top Seniors

Roman Becker

Parents: Mark and Rachel Becker

GPA: 3.88

Future: criminal justice.

Caleb Goldbar

Parents: Bart and Dorothy Goldbar

Future: study wildlife biology at the University of Montana; become an FWP officer. 

Cole Partain

Parents: JD and Lana Partain

GPA: 3.04

Future: Welding Program at Missoula College.

Isabella Roff

Parents: John and Jennifer Roff

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Salutatorian; Athlete of the Year nominee.

Future: "I will do two years of general education at the Missoula College and then I am planning on finishing my four year degree at Montana State University. I will be majoring in Elementary Education."

Josh Streit

Parents: Michael and Briana Streit

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Valedictorian; Caleb Award; ACSI award in Academics, Leadership, Athletics, Fine Arts and Christian Service; Montana STEM Scholarship, University of Montana Music Scholarship.

Future: double major in STEM and music. 

Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

