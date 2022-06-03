Graduates
*denotes 4.0
Asher Beaudin*, Dylan Baudin, Eyan Becker, Katelyn Bell, Connor Bernhart, Sabrina Carter, Nathan Centifanto, Joseph Coyne, Tyler Gann, Adeline Glidewell, Luke Kunz, Fylena Rahn, Riley Reimer, Kevin Sweet.
Top Seniors
Sabrina Carter
Parents: Gary and Jennifer Carter
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Foundations for Community Health Scholarship and ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award
Future: Surgical Technology at Missoula College
Asher Beaudin
Parents: Jared and Michelle Beaudin
GPA: 4.0+
Scholarships, awards: National Merit Scholar, ACSI Distinguished Christian HS Student Award, US Presidential Scholar Semi-Finalist
Future: Aeronautics/Aviation at Liberty University
Riley Reimer
Parents: Michael and Molly Reimer
GPA: 3.8
Scholarships, awards: Basketball-second team all-conference, Academic All Star, 1,000 point club, National Honors Society, Lettered in basketball and theatre, DAR Scholarship, Community Foundation Health Scholorship.
Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.