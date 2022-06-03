 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valley Christian High School

Graduates

*denotes 4.0

Asher Beaudin*, Dylan Baudin, Eyan Becker, Katelyn Bell, Connor Bernhart, Sabrina Carter, Nathan Centifanto, Joseph Coyne, Tyler Gann, Adeline Glidewell, Luke Kunz, Fylena Rahn, Riley Reimer, Kevin Sweet.

Top Seniors

Sabrina Carter

Parents: Gary and Jennifer Carter

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Foundations for Community Health Scholarship and ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award

Future: Surgical Technology at Missoula College

Asher Beaudin

Parents: Jared and Michelle Beaudin

GPA: 4.0+

Scholarships, awards: National Merit Scholar, ACSI Distinguished Christian HS Student Award, US Presidential Scholar Semi-Finalist 

Future: Aeronautics/Aviation at Liberty University

Riley Reimer

Parents: Michael and Molly Reimer

GPA: 3.8

Scholarships, awards: Basketball-second team all-conference, Academic All Star, 1,000 point club, National Honors Society, Lettered in basketball and theatre, DAR Scholarship, Community Foundation Health Scholorship.

Information provided by Valley Christian High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

