A Carousel for Missoula is looking for 2,300 volunteers to help refurbish and expand Dragon Hollow Play area. Between May 14 and May 20, an all-abilities playground will be created where all children can play. Volunteers of all skill levels are needed. Those comfortable using a circular saw will be considered skilled workers; those not comfortable with a circular saw will be considered unskilled. Volunteers must be at least 12 to be in the area and at least 16 to be part of the construction.
Free licensed child care will be available at Southgate Mall and the Missoula Early Learning Center. During the week, children in diapers will be cared for at MELC, and older children will be cared for at the mall. On the weekend, all children will be cared for at the MELC.
Missoula City buses run from the mall to downtown on a regular schedule, so volunteers are asked to park at the mall and ride the bus to the construction site to alleviate parking congestion in the area.
Beverages, meals and snacks will be provided to all volunteers on site.
Tools are also needed and must be on site for the duration of the build and will be returned in the condition in which they were received. A list of tools needed can be found at SaveTheDragonMT.com.
To volunteer, offer tools or donate, visit SaveTheDragonMT.com.