We Care: A diabetic patient needs miniature refrigerator for insulin

A diabetic patient is in need of a mini refrigerator to store insulin. If you are able to help, please contact Tara at 329-2809.

A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funds to help with storage unit payments to keep her belongings secure while she waits to transition to housing. Payments are $80 per month. Anything helps. Please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com with any donations.

A homeless man with disabilities and no income is seeking a two night stay in a motel in order to prepare and then recover from an essential medical procedure. If you can help with this donation, please contact Jessica at 972-638-7579 or jmcmanus@windsofchangemotana.com.

