We Care: A diabetic patient needs miniature refrigerator for insulin

A diabetic patient is in need of a mini refrigerator to store insulin. If you are able to help, please contact Tara at 329-2809.
***
A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funds to help with storage unit payments to keep her belongings secure while she waits to transition to housing. Payments are $80 per month. Anything helps. Please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com with any donations.
***
A homeless man with disabilities and no income is seeking a two night stay in a motel in order to prepare and then recover from an essential medical procedure. If you can help with this donation, please contact Jessica at 972-638-7579 or jmcmanus@windsofchangemotana.com.
***
A man with disabilities has recently transitioned from homelessness to his own apartment and is in need of $125 to get his driver's license reinstated. He was able to purchase a used car and needs his driver's license to title and insure his vehicle. Contact Darin at Winds of Change, 493-8955.
***
A woman with disabilities and very limited income is limited in her abilities due to chronic pain. She is seeking a donation in order to hire an agency to come in and clean her home. The cost will be approximately $500. If you can help with a donation, please contact Jessica McManus at Winds of Change, 972-638-7579 or jmcmanus@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 ext 262.
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking donation of Similac Sensitive baby formula and size 3 and 4 baby diapers.
• A homeless woman with disabilities and low-income is seeking light weight pants and shorts with elastic waistband size 18 and underwear size 11.
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking size 18 months-24 months baby boy clothing, new/used donation or gift card to buy baby clothing.
