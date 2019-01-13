A family just moved out into the community and is in need of household items. Items needed include three dressers, rugs, a washer and dryer, wall decor, a clock, a kitchen mixer, kitchen chairs, a dinner room table, lamps, a toothbrush, Q-tips, a book shelf, storage totes, a shoe holder and a mirror.
If you can help, call Brittany, community center manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
***
A single working father is trying to transition into a home from homelessness and needs assistance finding beds for his daughters. Any assistance would be appreciated. Call Hannah at 258-4957.
***
A disabled male, on a fixed income, is struggling to meet basic needs. He is seeking someone to donate a small pick up truck so that he can haul scrap metal and do outside yard work and snow shoveling for extra income. If anyone in the Missoula area is able to help this individual, please contact Corinne at 406-203-9948; or email clynn@sunburstfoundation.org.
***
A family was recently evicted from their home and are looking to move to Tennessee where dad has secured a new job. They need help with plane or train tickets to get there. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A low-income adult with disabilities uses his laptop for work and needs a replacement. The one he was formerly using stopped functioning over the first week of January and he has been unable to work since then. If you have a spare laptop or if you could provide a $100-$200 gift card to Amazon, please contact Julia Bartos at Winds of Change, jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673.