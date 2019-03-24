A homeless man needs assistance paying for procedure to get dentures. Due to changes in Medicaid, he needs $50 for procedure.
If you can donate please call Cerina at Winds Of Change, 406-478-8764 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A low-income woman with disabilities needs a food processor, a personal blender (like a Magic Bullet) and a fold-up camping chair. If you can donate, please call Cerina at Winds Of Change, 406-478-8764 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) program is working with two individuals in need in Missoula. A man with physical limitation is looking for a gently used/new recliner. A woman is looking to get out and enjoy a movie occasionally, but has limited income for this. She is interested in gift cards to the AMC Movie Theater. Please call Esther at 327-4696, if you can help out.
***
A 64-year-old male who is living with multiple sclerosis recently moved from a nursing home to a group home. During his transition he has faced some financial barriers while living on a limited income of SSI where he is left with very little personal spending money each month (he is in the process of getting his SSI funds back which may take a couple weeks). He is hoping to raise $100 to get his personal belongings out of the storage unit he rented after facing health issues where he spent about three months recovering in a nursing home. If you would like to help make a donation please call CM Kenton at 406-327-3755.
***
A mom needs a full size mattress and box spring.
If you can help, contact Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
***
A low-income woman with disabilities is in need of $36 to get her camera out of the pawn shop. If you are able to help, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690.