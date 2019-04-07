A low-income woman with disabilities is in need of financial help with a $20 parking ticket and $17.21 towards a heating bill. If you are able to help, please contact Tiffany at tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690.
A chronically homeless woman has been recently housed and is in need of an apartment sized refrigerator so that she can buy and store food for more than a day or two at a time. Please call Sue Ellerman, Housing Retention Specialist at the Poverello at 406-529-4860.
A student needs a TI-85 calculator that can’t afford one. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A low-income, homeless woman with disabilities has an opportunity to get housing. She needs $500 for NorthWestern Energy debt to qualify. If you are interested in donating, please contact Jessica at Winds of Change at 406-763-6383 or jclark@windsofchangemontana.com.
A single mom with physical and mental disabilities has just enrolled in Missoula College, and is in need of $35 donation for a phone card, as well as $25 gift certificate to Walmart for equipment to support her computer voice activation software. If you can help, call Cheryl at Winds of Change, 406 532-2033.