We Care: A man needs winter clothing

A man with disabilities and low-income is seeking a donation of a winter coat size large, long underwear pants size 36/30, long underwear shirt size LG, wool socks size 9. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.
***
A man in his mid 30s with disabilities, in a wheelchair, and with very limited income is in need of a washer and dryer that is preferably front loading, and an adjustable bed that sits up. He is also looking for a recliner chair. He is in need of winter clothes such as a large coat and snow pants, a snow hat, wool socks and regular long socks, a size 7 snow boots and tennis shoes. If you could help with a donation, please contact Nate Chapman at Winds of Change, 406-213-5148 or nchapman@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A family of five needs new all season car tires for their 2001 Chrysler Voyager. Tire size is P215/70R15. Contact Kat Harmon, 406-542-4060 Ext. 4613 or porterfrc@mcpsmt.org.
***
A man with disabilities and and low-income is searching for a fifth wheel to use as a home. If you can help with a donation in any way, please contact Matt at Winds of Change, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with a disability is in need of a dental procedure, which is not covered by her insurance and she is unable to pay for out-of-pocket. This dental issue is currently causing her pain. Other services we have found that assist in paying for dental work have a wait list of at least one year. If you are able to make a donation (which would go directly to her dentist’s office), please contact Emily – Case Manager at 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A man with disabilities and very limited income is in need of help paying for a couple of bills. He would like help with paying his energy bill which is $52.31, his pharmacy bill which is $87.00, and his internet bill which he is cancelling but is $118.92. The cost all together is $265.23. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
