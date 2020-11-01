We Care: A man needs winter clothing

A woman with a disability is in need of a dental procedure, which is not covered by her insurance and she is unable to pay for out-of-pocket. This dental issue is currently causing her pain. Other services we have found that assist in paying for dental work have a wait list of at least one year. If you are able to make a donation (which would go directly to her dentist’s office), please contact Emily – Case Manager at 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.