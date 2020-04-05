We Care: A mother needs baby food and diapers

We Care: A mother needs baby food and diapers

A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking baby food donation and baby diapers. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com, 406-241-7463 or 757-818-0836.

***

A single female with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance obtaining clothing. She is in need of men's pants, size 34, medium size sports bra, medium boxers, socks, and small men's shirts. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or  twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.

We Care
