We Care: A mother needs help paying rent

A mother with disabilities and low-income was recently laid off work. She has three children. She is seeking assistance with help paying her rent of $825 for the month of November. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and low income is in need of a microwave. If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy, at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A woman with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with obtaining pants size 6 long, winter boots women's size 9, winter socks, mittens size medium, winter knit hat and a pillow. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.

***