We Care: A mother needs help paying rent

A mother with disabilities and low-income was recently laid off work. She has three children. She is seeking assistance with help paying her rent of $825 for the month of November. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A middle-aged woman with disabilities and low income is in need of a microwave. If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy, at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with obtaining pants size 6 long, winter boots women's size 9, winter socks, mittens size medium, winter knit hat and a pillow. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low income Missoula family is struggling to pay their Northwest Energy bill this month. They are utilizing LIEAP for utility assistance, however, they must pay a total of $200 to Northwestern Energy or they will have their power shut off in this month of October. They are asking the Missoula community for any assistance with this payment to Northwestern Energy. If you can help this family, please call their case manager, Leslie Johnson at Partners in Home Care, 406-544-3930.
***
A veteran is in need of a coffee table and a TV stand. If you are able to help, please contact Jillian at 406-594-1423.
***
A disabled couple is looking for a private landlord that will give them an opportunity to rent a small studio or 1 bedroom apartment. Due having a fixed income they only have $500 to $600 a month that they can put towards the rent. They would also be willing to help around the house and do chores in trade for rent. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955 if you can help them with a place to live.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!