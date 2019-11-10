A low-income mother-to-be with disabilities is seeking baby boy clothing, used or new. If you can help please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.
A high school student has moved in with his older brother. They need a microwave and pots and pans.
If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
An independent and friendly male is searching for a roommate. He is looking for affordable housing and a sober living environment if possible. He may be getting a companion dog in the near future and so housing must be pet-friendly. If you are a looking for a roommate and think this would be a good match, please contact Grace at We Care Behavioral Health, 370-5014, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The Family Resource Center at Big Sky High School is in need of a refrigerator. The FRC works with families seeking help in life’s transitions, challenges, and changes. Often times this includes providing food and snacks for students at school to get through the day. If you are able to help, please contact Danielle at Big Sky High School, 728-2401.