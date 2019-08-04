A low-income pregnant woman with disabilities is seeking a cell phone donation, used or new. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.
A low-income family with disabilities needs help with electricity bill. Any donation helps prevent them from having their electricity shut off. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.
A mom is moving out of Mountain Home Montana and is in need of end tables, four dining room chairs, two dressers, a couch and a coffee table.
Another mom needs an air conditioner.
If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager at 406-360-3929.
A 25-year-old single mom of three is seeking a gently used king bed and box springs. Please call Krissy Brown, Case Manager, 3 Rivers Mental Health, 406-552-5199.
A low income mother with disabilities needs assistance to pay for her van. Due to living on a fixed income, she is unable to manage the high costs of repair for her vehicle.She has no means of transporting her four children without this vehicle. She needs $350 to get her vehicle out of the repair shop. If you can help with some of this amount, please call Laura K at 406-426-1418 or email lkearney@windsofchangemontana.com.
A single mom with disabilities and two children needs help with $129 to pay for a replacement toilet for her home. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change 493-8955 or email daustin@wocmt.com.
A 53-year-old male with a disability due to stroke has recently required additional support needs and is being moved into an assisted living facility in order to address his increased medical needs. This fellow has lived independently for his entire adult life and will require assistance with getting himself moved from his trailer park to the new home. He needs support for one month’s lot rent in order to have time to get his personal items removed from his trailer. Due to the complexity of his needs it is urgent that he to move to the new home. He is needing support with his lot rent of $495 for the month of August.
If you are able to help this fellow out and want more information please call Jenece Sharkey at Partners in Home Care HCBS 406-327-3763.