A female with disabilities with no income is in need of assistance to pay a Medicaid co-pay of $4 per visit. She has several upcoming appointments to prepare for an upcoming surgery. She will also need to get a grabber to use during her recovery from surgery. Any donation amount would be appreciated. If you are able to donate, please contact Miriam, case manager at The Wellness Institute of Montana, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or 406-813-1590.
***
Amanda, age 15, is parentless. Her mom passed away two years ago. Her number one dream her whole life has been to go to Japan. She loves anime and has been curious about Japan's food and culture.
She is very kind, funny, compassionate and smart. She has never traveled anywhere except Texas. This would be great opportunity for her to learn about the world and gain knowledge about other cultures.
She is unable to have a job while in youth homes and thus can't make the money herself. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her with the funds. Visit gofundme.com/f/parentless-teen-funding-for-japan-trip to donate.
***
A low income individual with disabilities recently moved into an apartment and is in need of the following items for success: Straight Talk phone card, kitchen supplies, and living room furniture including a couch (that will need to be brought to his place). If you feel like you can be of assistance, please call or email Sarah at 406-532-9741 or smcnair@wmmhc.org.
***
A single mother of two was injured at work and is on medical leave and cannot work. She is in need of $600 to pay her rent and $82 to keep her phone on. She also has other bills that need to be paid. She is looking to get back to work as soon as possible. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, 406-532-2036 or email daustin@wocmt.com, if you would like to help.
***
Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) program is working with two individuals in need in Missoula. One client is looking for a gently used/new recliner for a man with physical limitations. Another woman is looking to get out and enjoy a movie occasionally, but has limited income for this. She is interested in gift cards to the AMC Movie Theater. Please call Esther at 327-4696, if you can help out.