A survivor of domestic violence is in need of help with airline miles to facilitate relocation to a safe area. Please contact Lyndayle Revell at YWCA, 543-6691.
***
A woman in her late 50s has her extended family staying with her out of necessity. She is struggling with everyone living in such close proximity, and is need of a twin bed and box spring for the children. She is also in need of a washer and dryer to be able to keep up with the laundry in the household. The small space available would require the washer and dryer to be stackable. If anyone in the Missoula area is looking to donate these items, it would have a major impact on her day-to-day life. Please call Joe, case manager with 3 Rivers Mental Health Center, at 406-830-6096.