We Care: A woman with disabilities needs a Straight Talk phone card

A woman with disabilities needs a donation for a Straight Talk phone card to put minutes on her phone. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager, at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3Riversmhs.com.

A homeless woman with no income is in need of $16.48 to obtain a Montana I.D. card. If you could help with a donation, please contact Skye Summers at Winds of Change at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.

A female with disabilities needs blankets and size small clothing. Donating used items or financially would be appreciated. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

