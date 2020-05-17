We Care: A woman with disabilities needs a Straight Talk phone card

A woman with disabilities needs a donation for a Straight Talk phone card to put minutes on her phone. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager, at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3Riversmhs.com.

***

A homeless woman with no income is in need of $16.48 to obtain a Montana I.D. card. If you could help with a donation, please contact Skye Summers at Winds of Change at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A female with disabilities needs blankets and size small clothing. Donating used items or financially would be appreciated. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change,  406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***

A female with disabilities needs to get a replacement driver's license from Washington. Donating financially would be appreciated. The cost is $25. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change,  406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***

A male teen with disabilities needs size 2XL polo shirts. Donating used items or financially would be appreciated.  Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change,  406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***

A single mother with disabilities and low income is seeking second grade reading materials for daughter. The Goosebump series is a favorite. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A single mother with disabilities is seeking funds to purchase a washer and dryer from Donation Warehouse. Cost for the washer and dryer plus delivery is $350. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A family is moving and needs end tables, couch, a toddler bed, and a queen bed. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.

We Care
