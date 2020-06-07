We Care: A young male needs tennis shoes

A young male with disabilities and no income is in need of tennis shoes. He is a size 11 1/2 or 12. If you could help with a donation, please contact Gabriella at Winds of Change, 970-510-0815.
A homeless male with disabilities and low income, is seeking financial assistance with paying for a $22.78 medication bill. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following individuals are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463.
• A mother with disabilities is seeking a financial donation to get her Montana state ID. The cost of the ID is ($17).
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking financial donation for a bus ticket to go live with family. The cost of the bus ticket is $85.
