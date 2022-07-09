We care: Adult in need of donations to retrieve personal items

Disabled adult individual with limited income is seeking monetary donations in the amount of $2,000. The funds will be used so the individual can retrieve personal and sentimental items from their storage unit in Seattle as they were forced to leave all their belongings after falling ill, becoming homeless and being forced to move back to Montana closer to their support systems. If you are able to donate, contact Olivia at Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.
Disabled adult male musician with very little income is in need of a guitar so he can play his music. If you have an acoustic guitar collecting dust in the attic, or if you can help with a donation or assistance, please contact Ty at Winds of Change at 406-203-0677 or tgrogan@wocmt.com.