44 year old female who recently transitioned from a nursing home into an assisted living would like a donated television, VHS/DVD player and a stereo. If you are able to assist, please contact Aubrey Johnson, MSW at Partners in Home Care at 880-0941.
***
Missoula Early Head Start is seeking home safety needs and supplies. Any donation of cabinet locks, outlet covers, or door handle locks would be appreciated. Also a family with four young children is looking for someone to fix the heater in their van. If you can help, please contact Janelle Hansen at 251-9410 ext. 302 or 802-4876