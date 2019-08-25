A local center for adults with mental health diagnosis seeks several items to aid in client treatment plans. Items needed include arts and crafts supplies, G, PG or PG-13 rated DVDs, paint and canvases, empty journals or notebooks, tall lamps, games, puzzles, couch with commercial-grade material — vinyl or anything that can be wiped clean with wet cloth, kitchen gadgets, iced tea maker, muffin tins (large or mini) and a glass meatloaf pan. If you can help, call 406-830-3294 option 3.
***
A local woman with a disability is in need of a bicycle for transportation to get around Missoula. If you are able to donate a bicycle in working condition, please contact Emily with 3 Rivers Mental Health at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3Riversmhs.com.
***
An elderly man living alone with assistance from caregivers is in need of an electric, top-loading washer and dryer. He would need them delivered. If you can donate, please call Cory at Partners in Home Care at 406-327-3631.
***
A low-income mother with disabilities is seeking baby boy clothing donations, used or new. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.
***
A single mother does not know how to drive and is looking for someone to help her learn. Learning to drive will help with her independence of getting herself and family to various appointments. If you are willing to help or know of a program, call Ambrosia at 406-218-7181 or 406-209-8279.
***
An elderly woman with disabilities needs financial assistance to avoid eviction. If you are able to help with any financial donation, please contact Abby at 406-721-2038.
***
A widow with disabilities and very limited income needs financial assistance for car repairs. Repairs costs are $300 for an ignition switch and electrical work. If you are able to help, please contact Abby at 406-721-2038.
***
A mother with disabilities is seeking assistance in purchasing a used vehicle. Any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.