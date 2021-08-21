We Care: Clients need help obtaining ID

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Baylin Craythorn at Winds of Change, 406-290-3551 or bcraythorn@wocmt.com.

• A man with disabilities and low income needs help obtaining his ID. The cost of the ID is $12.

• A man with disabilities and low income needs help obtaining his birth certificate. The cost of a birth certificate is $25.

***

A homeless man with disabilities is in need of a warm sleeping bag as the weather begins to cool down. He will be carrying this sleeping bag around with him so it cannot be too heavy. If you are able to donate, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS at (406) 880-6338 or email emily@3riversmhs.com.

