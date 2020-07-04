We Care: Disabled man needs clothes
A low-income, homeless, disabled male is seeking assistance obtaining clothing. Client needs pants size 32x32, extra large shirts, underwear with 32 waist, socks. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673 EXT 208, or email twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.  

A young female with disabilities and no income is in need of a cell phone. If you could help with a donation, please contact Gabriella Blackmon at Winds of Change at 970-510-0815 or gblackmonwindsofchangemontana.com.     

