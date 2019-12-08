The Missoula office of the State Public Defender is looking for donations for individuals with limited resources or income.
A lot of people are released from the detention facility without any clothes or basic personal care products and are often left with very few resources to acquire these needed items. Many people are released from detention to go directly to a treatment facility without their basic needs being met, leaving them in a vulnerable and precarious position as they begin their journey to a healthy and sober life. The office is looking for donations of men’s and women’s clothing, including backpacks or bags, pants, shirts, coats, socks, underwear (new), and any personal care items needed for daily hygiene care.
Contact the case managers, Stephen and Colin, at the Missoula office of the State Public Defender, 523-5140 or Stephen.Thompson@mt.gov, ColinFitzMaurice@mt.gov.
***
A mother, infant and middle school girl have been homeless and are now moving into transitional housing but have literally nothing in the way of household items. They need bedding, pots and pans, towels, baby boy items, etc. If you can help, call Shannon, Families in Transition coordinator, 728-2400, ext. 2616.