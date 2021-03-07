We Care: Donations needed for students at C.S. Porter

C.S. Porter Middle School is accepting new or gently used middle school appropriate clothing including hoodies, girls and boys shirts and girls leggings/sweatpants. If you can donate, drop them off at C.S. Porter Middle School's main office, 2510 W. Central Ave.
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs assistance paying for her emotional support animal to get spayed. Getting her cat spayed and her annual vaccinations will cost $240 at The Animal Clinic. If you’d like to donate financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A man with disabilities and very limited income is eligible for early release from supervision but needs to pay the balance of his supervision fees before being considered. He currently owes approximately $6,000. If you can help financially with a donation, please contact Melanie Edwards, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
A homeless woman with limited income is seeking a cellphone donation. She has no special requests; this phone can be an older model "flip-phone." If you are able to donate, please contact Julie Nissi, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-298-3130 or jnissi@windsofchangemontana.com.
A mother with low-income mother is seeking diapers for her 15-month old child and $40 to pay her monthly phone bill. If you are able to donate, please contact Julie Nissi, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-298-3130 or jnissi@windsofchangemontana.com.
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a donation of $100 to obtain a phone and a phone card. If you are able to help with a donation or a gift card, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
A man with disabilities and limited income needs a donation of $50 to obtain toiletries from WalMart. If you are able to help with a donation or a gift card, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.