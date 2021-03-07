We Care: Donations needed for students at C.S. Porter

C.S. Porter Middle School is accepting new or gently used middle school appropriate clothing including hoodies, girls and boys shirts and girls leggings/sweatpants. If you can donate, drop them off at C.S. Porter Middle School's main office, 2510 W. Central Ave.

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income needs assistance paying for her emotional support animal to get spayed. Getting her cat spayed and her annual vaccinations will cost $240 at The Animal Clinic. If you’d like to donate financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***

A man with disabilities and very limited income is eligible for early release from supervision but needs to pay the balance of his supervision fees before being considered. He currently owes approximately $6,000. If you can help financially with a donation, please contact Melanie Edwards, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

***